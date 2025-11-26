While bargain hunters swear by the deals they find, it’s important to remember that discounts aren’t the only thing to watch out for, as cybercriminals take advantage of the frenzy of online shopping to scam unsuspecting customers.

Some of the typical Black Friday scams to watch out for this year

Online shopping scams - During major sales events, scams occur more frequently, making it essential to stay on alert. Scammers often set up fake retail websites that closely mimic the appearance of well-known brands and established store sites. These counterfeit pages are designed to deceive you with irresistible offers with significant discounts that appear too good to be true. As a result, unsuspecting customers may be lured into providing their personal information and payment details, ultimately becoming victims of these fraudulent schemes. It is crucial to exercise caution and thoroughly verify a website's legitimacy before making any purchases.

Postage and delivery scams - During the holidays, watch out for fake “missed delivery” messages from trusted services. Scammers use these tricks, so stay vigilant and protect yourself from phishing or malware threats.

Gift card scams - Be careful when buying gift cards on third-party websites. Sometimes, scammers sell fake or used cards. Always double-check before making a purchase.

Social media scams - This includes a wide range of deceptive practices, including misleading ads, unsolicited direct messages, imitation products, and websites designed to trick you.

Protect yourself from scammers while shopping online with these tips

Don’t follow links from ads or emails. Once you see the outrageously great deal, always type the official website address directly.

Never click on the links sent in advertising emails or texts you weren’t expecting.

Use a credit card or PayPal, which offer you better consumer protection than gift cards and direct transfers.

Make sure your security software is up to date so it blocks their malicious links, fake sites, and phishing attempts as they arrive in your text or email account.

Texts or emails claiming a delivery was missed or asking for a small “redelivery” fee are red flags. They often lead to fake sites set up to steal your payment info or install malware.