How to Help Stehekin Bounce Back After the Pioneer Fire

The summer of 2024 has been challenging for the remote Washington town of Stehekin.

The Pioneer Fire, a human-caused fire (Along Lake Chelan's upper-east end) first reported on June 8th, has damaged this year’s tourist season.

The town's emotions ranged from the frustration of not seeing the usual influx of tourists to full-on anxiety, as KPQ reported that the wildfire burned as close as 20 to 100 feet from structures right in the Stehekin Landing area.

PHOTO: "Stehekin rental bikes waiting for tourists" CREDIT Dave Bernstein/KPQ

How Can We Help Stehekin Once the Pioneer Fire is Contained?

Check out several Stehekin Valley lodging options and reserve your next vacation. There are also places to sit down for a meal, coffee, and a pastry. Once the smoke clears, make plans and go.

Where can I grab an overnight stay in Stehekin?

Stehekin Garden House

Located just over 1.5 miles up the Valley across the road from “The Garden” and a 1/4 mile from the Stehekin Pastry Company (“The Bakery” ), the Stehekin Garden House has year-round availability.

Stehekin Round House

The Stehekin Round House is available for reservations year-round. It is just over 2 miles up the Valley, about a four-minute walk from the Stehekin Pastry Company.

Stehekin Creekside Cabin

Its vacation rental cabin (maximum of five persons) is located six miles up the valley and is available for reservations from April 1st to October 20th. A vehicle is included with the cabin. Riding in on a horse? They have room for up to four horses.

Stehekin Log Cabins

Located 2 miles up the valley from the Lady of the Lake boat dock in Stehekin, WA. These cabins sit directly behind the world-famous Stehekin Pastry Company. You’ll have access to your own vehicle to tour the Upper Valley’s High Bridge for views and hikes.

Stehekin Cedar Cabin

A year-round vacation rental located within minutes of the lake, garden, and bakery. The newly constructed cabin has a wood stove, a screened-in porch, a full kitchen, and a bath.

Stehekin Lake Cabin

Located at the head of the lake, this lakeside cabin is only a half-mile from The Bakery and an easy bike ride to Rainbow Falls. It's a great place to relax and check out unreal mountainous surroundings.

North Cascades Lodge at Stehekin

Conveniently located at the Stehekin Landing, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They also have a general store and beautiful cabins with kitchens and standard units. A standalone lakehouse is also available for family get-togethers.

Stehekin Valley Ranch

Stehekin Valley Ranch offers a stay-and-eat package deal 9 miles up the valley from the boat landing. Accommodations include tent cabins, ranch Cabins, or wagons. Meals are served in the cookhouse.

Three Places to Eat in Stehekin

Most accommodations in the Stehekin Valley have a kitchen but know that Stehekin does not have a grocery store. You must bring your cooking fixings or eat at these three great locations.

Stehekin Pastry Company

Open Daily (from 730am - 5pm) Until October 2nd.

The word is out on their famous homemade pastries, pies, and bread. They also have great breakfast and lunch options and quality espresso and ice cream! Located two miles up the valley road.

North Cascades Lodge

Located at the boat landing. Stop in on a hot day, enjoy a cold beverage, and stare at the beautiful mountain skyline. Learn more about the Lodge via their website.

Stehekin Valley Ranch

During the summer months, the ranch's cookhouse offers burgers, salmon, chicken, and various delicious sides in a rustic environment. Not staying at the ranch overnight? No problem, but non-staying guests must make reservations for dinner.

Getting To Stehekin

Stehekin is remote and only accessible by water, air, or on foot.

The Lake Chelan Boat Company provides year-round passenger service between Chelan and Stehekin, with scheduled stops at Field’s Point and Lucerne via the Lady of the Lake and Lady Express.

Options to Fly in

* Plan a tour of Stehekin via helicopter from LakeChelanHelicopters.com

* Charter a seaplane from Seattle to Stehekin. NWSeaplanes offers a 60-minute flight. They can shuttle up to six of your party from South Lake Washington to Stehekin.

Hiking/backpacking (accessible from July to September)

Here’s a great article on the options of enjoying Stehekin on foot.

