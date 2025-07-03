Most of us, with our busy schedules, like to get into a drive-thru, grab the tasty food, and hustle back to work. My favorite place to grab food, when I'm in a hurry, is Chipotle.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the 20th most common fast food chain in Washington State, with over 50 locations throughout the state. (Source: Stacker.com).

Here are Washington State’s Most Popular and Most Common Fast Food Locations

#10 Taco Time

One of two fast food companies in the TOP TEN that are based here in Washington. There are 96 Taco Time locations in the State of Washington.

#9 Pizza Hut

106 locations in the State.

#8 Burger King

108 BK locations to grab a Whopper in Washington.

#7 Jack in the Box

144 locations in the State of Washington.

#6 Papa Murphy’s

149 take-and-bake locations all over the Evergreen State.

#5 Taco Bell

150 places to satisfy your late-night cravings in the State of Washington.

#4 Domino's Pizza

163 Washington locations

#3 McDonalds

255 McD's operates in Washington.

#2 Starbucks

347 in Starbucks’ home State. Not counting the ones inside Safeway locations.

#1 Subway

347 places to grab a footlong Subway sub sandwich in Washington.

