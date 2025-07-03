A Look At Washington’s Most Loved Fast Food Restaurants
Most of us, with our busy schedules, like to get into a drive-thru, grab the tasty food, and hustle back to work. My favorite place to grab food, when I'm in a hurry, is Chipotle.
Chipotle Mexican Grill is the 20th most common fast food chain in Washington State, with over 50 locations throughout the state. (Source: Stacker.com).
Here are Washington State’s Most Popular and Most Common Fast Food Locations
#10 Taco Time
One of two fast food companies in the TOP TEN that are based here in Washington. There are 96 Taco Time locations in the State of Washington.
#9 Pizza Hut
106 locations in the State.
#8 Burger King
108 BK locations to grab a Whopper in Washington.
#7 Jack in the Box
144 locations in the State of Washington.
#6 Papa Murphy’s
149 take-and-bake locations all over the Evergreen State.
#5 Taco Bell
150 places to satisfy your late-night cravings in the State of Washington.
#4 Domino's Pizza
163 Washington locations
#3 McDonalds
255 McD's operates in Washington.
#2 Starbucks
347 in Starbucks’ home State. Not counting the ones inside Safeway locations.
#1 Subway
347 places to grab a footlong Subway sub sandwich in Washington.
Papa Murphy's Franklin, Tennessee by Wheresaaronat/ CC BY-SA 4.0 ( 'No Changes Made')
New Taco Time Nampa, Idaho by Grant A Richardson/ CC BY-SA 4.0 ('No Changes Made')
