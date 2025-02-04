Get Away and Recharge: 8 Quiet Resorts in Washington

Patterson Lake Cabins SunMountainLodge.com

I looked up the quietest places in Washington to relax and recharge. The top eight are ranked via TripAdvisor - and vary from quiet spaces away from the hustle of Seattle and Tacom - to the solitude of the Methow Valley or Rosyln. Check out the options and book some peace for you and your family.

8 - Sun Mountain Lodge

Patterson Lake Cabins SunMountainLodge.com
Sunmountainlodge.com  604 Patterson Lake Rd, Winthrop (509) 996-2211

“... an excellent remote spot with outstanding views of mountains on all sides.” -Robin T. via TripAdvisor

 

7 - Suncadia Resort

Suncadia.com
3600 Suncadia Trl, Cle Elum (509) 260-4225 book a room online

Extra perk: there isn’t much light pollution, and we saw the northern lights during our stay! TIP: Pay extra for a room with a view -Ryan W. via TripAdvisor

 

6 - Skamania Lodge

1131 SW Skamania Lodge Way, Stevenson (509) 314-4177 skmania.com

“The room was perfect—quiet, with a stunning view that we couldn't get enough of…” -Shannon V. via TripAdvisor

 

5 - Snug Harbor Resort & Marina

Friday Harbor's Snugresort.com
360-378-4762 1997 Mitchell Bay Rd. Friday Harbor  snugresort.com

“The experience of calm, serene peacefulness, led us for a return visit in December. It is a place for visual mediation.” -Janet L.via TripAdvisor

 

4 - Olympic Lodge by Ayres

Ayreshotels.com
140 S Del Guzzi Dr, Port Angeles  Phone: (360) 452-2993 Book a room

“The rooms are nice and quiet.” -Charlie W. via TripAdvisor

 

3 - Silver Cloud Hotel - Tacoma Waterfront

2317 Ruston Way, Tacoma  Phone: (253) 272-1300 Book a room

“My husband and I will definitely be returning for a relaxing staycation!” -Alta M. via TripAdvisor

 

2 - Silver Cloud Hotel - Mukilteo Waterfront

718 Front St, Mukilteo  Phone: (425) 423-8600 Book a room

“Quiet, thoughtful amenities, beautifully designed, comfortable rooms…” -Wearytravelers02 via TripAdvisor

 

1 - The Edgewater Hotel

Edgewaterhotel.com
2411 Alaskan Way Pier 67, Seattle Book a room  (206) 590-7540

“This was our first time in Seattle and the hotel was great. Friendly staff, great room and extremely quiet with a beautiful view over the water.” -Robert G. via TripAdvisor

