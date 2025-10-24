Washington Residents Can Try a Drink Banned In 15 States

Washingtonians are searching for one of the world's most potent drinks. It's banned in over 25 percent of the United States! Who wants beer that’s seven times stronger than your typical light beer? 30 Percent ABV Beer Available in Washington. The Boston Beer Company is releasing an extreme version of Sam Adams

The new Samuel Adams Utopias 2025 has an impressive 30% ABV, making it one of the strongest beers ever brewed. It is the highest ABV in company history. Utopias is non-carbonated and intended to be served at room temperature in one-ounce pours, similar to fine Cognac. Each bottle can be resealed and enjoyed over time. Every limited-edition bottle comes in a hand-numbered ceramic decanter and is blended with beers aged up to 30 years in barrels that previously held Irish whiskey, Cognac, and more. 

The flavor is described as layered and rich, with hints of caramel, oak, dried fruit, smoke, and citrus. The beer was brewed across several of the company’s facilities, from Cincinnati to Delaware.

Illegal In 15 States

This beer is so potent that it's illegal in 15 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia.

However, it is legal in Washington, so residents can legally purchase it. Oregon and Idaho residents will cross the border to sample this unique beer.

Samuel Adams founder Jim Koch says reaching 30% ABV was the result of a decades-long goal of "pushing the boundaries of what beer can be.”

Beer Costs $240, Where to Find in Washington

If you want to taste this beer, it'll cost you. The suggested retail price is $240 for a 24.5-ounce bottle. Utopias 2025 is now available in select specialty beer, wine, and liquor stores across Washington. 

