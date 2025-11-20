Find Out When To Grab The Best Seasonal Produce Locally

There's truly nothing like savoring fresh fruits and vegetables right from the garden! That said, store-bought produce can be delightful, especially when it’s in season. Curious about the best time to find carrots? We've done some research, and can't wait to share!

Washington Fruits and Veggies

Apples: (In season August - November. Cold Storage until Spring)

Apricots: June and July

Arugula: May - December

Zucchini: June - October

Watermelon: August - September

Tomatoes: July - October

Strawberries: June - July

Rhubarb: April - June

Raspberries: June - August

Pumpkins: October - November

Potatoes: Year-Round

Onions: June - October (Stored in Winter)

Morel Mushrooms: May

Melons: August - October

Grapes: August - October

Garlic: August - November (Stored year-round)

Corn: August - October

Cherries: June - July

Celery: August - November

Carrots: June - January

Brussels Sprouts: September - January

Blackberries: July - September

Asparagus: April - June

Did your favorites make the list? If not, click here for more info.

There’s something undeniably delightful about fresh asparagus as a side dish, adding a vibrant splash of green to any meal.

And what would a discussion about Washington State be without mentioning its famous apples? Nestled in the heart of the Apple Capital of the world, we have access to some of the juiciest and most flavorful apples imaginable. The crisp sound of biting into a freshly picked apple, with its sweet and tangy juice bursting forth, is one of life's simple pleasures. Living in this state means we have the privilege to indulge in nature’s bounty. Let us gather around the table and savor!

