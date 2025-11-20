Find Out When To Grab The Best Seasonal Produce Locally
There's truly nothing like savoring fresh fruits and vegetables right from the garden! That said, store-bought produce can be delightful, especially when it’s in season. Curious about the best time to find carrots? We've done some research, and can't wait to share!
Washington Fruits and Veggies
Apples: (In season August - November. Cold Storage until Spring)
Apricots: June and July
Arugula: May - December
Zucchini: June - October
Watermelon: August - September
Tomatoes: July - October
Strawberries: June - July
Rhubarb: April - June
Raspberries: June - August
Pumpkins: October - November
Potatoes: Year-Round
Onions: June - October (Stored in Winter)
Morel Mushrooms: May
Melons: August - October
Grapes: August - October
Garlic: August - November (Stored year-round)
Corn: August - October
Cherries: June - July
Celery: August - November
Carrots: June - January
Brussels Sprouts: September - January
Blackberries: July - September
Asparagus: April - June
Did your favorites make the list?
There’s something undeniably delightful about fresh asparagus as a side dish, adding a vibrant splash of green to any meal.
And what would a discussion about Washington State be without mentioning its famous apples? Nestled in the heart of the Apple Capital of the world, we have access to some of the juiciest and most flavorful apples imaginable. The crisp sound of biting into a freshly picked apple, with its sweet and tangy juice bursting forth, is one of life's simple pleasures. Living in this state means we have the privilege to indulge in nature’s bounty. Let us gather around the table and savor!
