Leonard Evans Used Cars To Close After 70 Years In Wenatchee Valley

One of the Wenatchee Valley's oldest family-owned businesses will soon be closing its doors.

This week, the owners of Leonard Evans Used Cars announced they will be officially shuttering on Jan. 31, 2026.

The car lot at the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and Maple Street was founded by Leonard and Joan Evans in 1955 and served as a new vehicle dealership for Chrysler Plymouth from 1964 to 1980, as well as a new Hyundai dealership from 1999 to 2006.

Current owner, Garrett Evans, began working at the dealership when he was only six years old in 1962, and eventually stepped into the role of general manager by 1980.

In a news release from the dealership on social media this week, Evans said, “Some of my best memories were in the 1970s,” Evans said. “A lot of people had their mom-and-pop orchards and would work all day. They’d see a car in the newspaper and call you that evening. You’d take the car out to their house to show them, and the next thing you knew, they’d invite you in for dinner. Many times, you’d close the car deal right there at the kitchen table over a meal.”

This week's media release also found Evans offering thank yous to the community for its longstanding support of his family-run business. “Leonard Evans Used Cars has always been about more than selling cars,” said Evans. “It’s been about relationships, trust, and being part of this community. We’re incredibly thankful for the customers, employees, and friends who have supported us through the years.”

Evans cited his impending retirement as the reason for the permanent closure, which has prompted Leonard Evans Used Cars to offer close-out pricing on all of its remaining vehicle inventory.