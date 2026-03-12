TSA Chaos Everywhere Else—How’s Sea-Tac Holding Up?
Curious about TSA wait times at Sea-Tac? You might be surprised. With spring break underway, air travel is busier than ever. Airlines expect 171 million passengers this season, which is 4% more than last year. Across the country, though, excitement has turned into frustration. A partial government shutdown has left the TSA short-staffed, and security lines at major airports are stretching for hours. At Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport and New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International, travelers have reported waits as long as three and a half hours. Some lines have even spilled outside the airport, causing missed flights and plenty of stress. Atlanta, Charlotte, and other airports are seeing similar backups, turning what should be a quick checkpoint into a long ordeal.
How long is the wait at Sea-Tac?
Here in Washington, Sea-Tac International Airport is doing well. Wait times are still normal, even as the shutdown continues and leadership changes at the Department of Homeland Security create uncertainty. Most Sea-Tac TSA employees are still coming to work, even without pay, to keep travelers moving safely. Their dedication is making a real difference for everyone flying out of our state’s busiest airport. While other airports are making headlines for long lines, Sea-Tac’s checkpoints are running smoothly. There are no three-hour waits here. The Port of Seattle says things are normal, with the busiest times still during the usual rush hours: before 9 a.m., 2 to 5 p.m., and 9 to 11 p.m. If you’re flying within the U.S., arrive two hours early. For international flights, plan for three. Also, remember that walking from the parking to the terminal can take extra time, so plan ahead.
North Central Washington residents planning on flying out of Sea-Tac
If you’re coming to Sea-Tac from Wenatchee or anywhere in North Central Washington, you can relax. There’s no need to arrive four hours early like travelers in Houston. Still, it’s a good idea to download the flySEA app for real-time updates. The live checkpoint estimates are being restored and are the best way to avoid surprises. This difference shows how dedicated our region’s airport staff are. While other airports struggle with unpaid screeners calling in sick, Sea-Tac’s team is keeping lines short and travelers in good spirits. As spring break continues, local reliability is a big win for Washington travelers. Safe travels. Pack light, arrive smart, and enjoy your trip. Sea-Tac is looking out for you.
