Baseball walk-up songs are brief clips of music played when a batter steps up to the plate or when a pitcher takes the mound. Players usually choose these short musical introductions to create excitement for both themselves and the home crowd.

Jay Buhner's walk-up song created a persona that made him larger than life.

In the mid-to-late 1990s, George Thorogood & The Destroyers' song "Bad to the Bone" was played every time Jay Buhner stepped up to the plate at the Kingdome, helping to popularize his iconic "Bone" persona. Other notable walk-up songs for Seattle Mariners players that I remember include the Michigan Wolverine fight song, which accompanied Leon Roberts in the late 1970s. Additionally, Ken Griffey Jr. walked to the plate with Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray."

Walk-up songs help define a player's persona and enhance the atmosphere at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. Each player selects a song, with some choosing up to four different songs that rotate throughout the season.

Here are the walk-up songs for this year's Seattle Mariners (2025)

Eduard Bazardo

Alleh, Yorghaki "capaz (merengueton)"

Matt Brash

Lil Wayne “Fireman”

Dominic Canzone

Morgan Wallen “Cowgirls (feat. ERNEST)”

Luis Castillo

Major Lazer “Que Calor”

J.P. Crawford

Bad Bunny “CAFé CON RON”

iNi Kamoze “World a Reggae” (Out in the Street They Call It Murder)

Travis Scott “Stargazing”

Travis Scott “Night Crawler” (featuring Swae Lee + Chief Keef)

Mitch Garver

All Time Low “Dear Maria, Count Me In”

Logan Gilbert

Coolio “Gangsta's Paradise”

Emerson Hancock

Jason Aldean “They Don't Know”

George Kirby

Space Laces “Survive”

Bryce Miller

Whiskey Myers “Bury My Bones”

Andrés Muñoz

Farruko + David Guetta “Pepas”

Farruko + Tiësto “Pepas - Tiësto Remix”

Josh Naylor

Eminem “Stan”

Ozzy Osbourne “Crazy Train”

RÜFÜS DU SOL “Make It Happen”

Jorge Polanco

Wilmer Roberts “Nunca Creyeron”

Cal Raleigh

Dire Straits “Money for Nothing”

Zach Top “Bad Luck”

Sir-Mix-a-Lot “Baby Got Back”

Luke Raley

Rascal Flatts “Summer Nights”

Victor Robles

Kaly Ocho + Braulio Fogon “Kaly Pool Party”

Amenazzy “Joseando”

Bulin 47 “Tu Ta Rápido”

Braulio Fogon “Ba Ba”

Bulin 47 “La Diligencia”

Julio Rodriguez

Drake “What Did I Miss”

Tayler Saucedo

DJ ESCO Too Much Sauce (feat. Future & Lil Uzi Vert)

Donovan Solano

Indiomar, Musiko “A Ciegas RMX”

Gabe Speier

KALEO “No Good”

Eugenio Suárez

Gateway Worship Español “Danzando - Live”

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 “Las Avispas”

Tercer Cielo “Creere”

Essential Worship + Blanca “La Bondad de Dios”

Bryan Woo

Pop Smoke “The Woo (feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch)”

