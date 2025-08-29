From Bone To Bad Bunny, Mariners’ Walk-Up Songs Tell A Story
Baseball walk-up songs are brief clips of music played when a batter steps up to the plate or when a pitcher takes the mound. Players usually choose these short musical introductions to create excitement for both themselves and the home crowd.
Jay Buhner's walk-up song created a persona that made him larger than life.
In the mid-to-late 1990s, George Thorogood & The Destroyers' song "Bad to the Bone" was played every time Jay Buhner stepped up to the plate at the Kingdome, helping to popularize his iconic "Bone" persona. Other notable walk-up songs for Seattle Mariners players that I remember include the Michigan Wolverine fight song, which accompanied Leon Roberts in the late 1970s. Additionally, Ken Griffey Jr. walked to the plate with Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray."
Walk-up songs help define a player's persona and enhance the atmosphere at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. Each player selects a song, with some choosing up to four different songs that rotate throughout the season.
Here are the walk-up songs for this year's Seattle Mariners (2025)
Eduard Bazardo
Alleh, Yorghaki "capaz (merengueton)"
Matt Brash
Lil Wayne “Fireman”
Dominic Canzone
Morgan Wallen “Cowgirls (feat. ERNEST)”
Luis Castillo
Major Lazer “Que Calor”
J.P. Crawford
Bad Bunny “CAFé CON RON”
iNi Kamoze “World a Reggae” (Out in the Street They Call It Murder)
Travis Scott “Stargazing”
Travis Scott “Night Crawler” (featuring Swae Lee + Chief Keef)
Mitch Garver
All Time Low “Dear Maria, Count Me In”
Logan Gilbert
Coolio “Gangsta's Paradise”
Emerson Hancock
Jason Aldean “They Don't Know”
George Kirby
Space Laces “Survive”
Bryce Miller
Whiskey Myers “Bury My Bones”
Andrés Muñoz
Farruko + David Guetta “Pepas”
Farruko + Tiësto “Pepas - Tiësto Remix”
Josh Naylor
Eminem “Stan”
Ozzy Osbourne “Crazy Train”
RÜFÜS DU SOL “Make It Happen”
Jorge Polanco
Wilmer Roberts “Nunca Creyeron”
Cal Raleigh
Dire Straits “Money for Nothing”
Zach Top “Bad Luck”
Sir-Mix-a-Lot “Baby Got Back”
Luke Raley
Rascal Flatts “Summer Nights”
Victor Robles
Kaly Ocho + Braulio Fogon “Kaly Pool Party”
Amenazzy “Joseando”
Bulin 47 “Tu Ta Rápido”
Braulio Fogon “Ba Ba”
Bulin 47 “La Diligencia”
Julio Rodriguez
Drake “What Did I Miss”
Tayler Saucedo
DJ ESCO Too Much Sauce (feat. Future & Lil Uzi Vert)
Donovan Solano
Indiomar, Musiko “A Ciegas RMX”
Gabe Speier
KALEO “No Good”
Eugenio Suárez
Gateway Worship Español “Danzando - Live”
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 “Las Avispas”
Tercer Cielo “Creere”
Essential Worship + Blanca “La Bondad de Dios”
Bryan Woo
Pop Smoke “The Woo (feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch)”
