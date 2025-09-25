As wildfire smoke blankets Washington skies, a common dilemma arises: Should we skip the air conditioning to prevent pulling in hazy outdoor air? While AC can filter some particles, improper use might worsen indoor pollution. Discover essential tips below to safeguard your home's air quality during these smoky days.

Washington is in the midst of another year of wildfires.

In Western Washington, the Bear Gulch Fire continues to burn, consuming approximately 19,800 acres, with only 5% containment. Two fires are burning in North Central Washington: the Labor Mountain Fire, which has shut down Blewett Pass, and the Lower Sugarloaf Fire, which continues to burn between Leavenworth and the Entiat River Valley. All three of these fires have poured a significant amount of smoke into homes in different parts of the state. We’ve recently shared Indoor Air Quality Hacks during Wildfire Season. Here are frequently asked questions online related to protecting your home from wildfire smoke.

What is a simple way to keep smoke out of your home?

* Roll up a damp towel or blanket and place it firmly along the bottom of doors to seal gaps. This easy method blocks smoky air infiltration, enhancing indoor air quality during hazy conditions—wet materials work best for better adhesion and filtration.

* Using a HEPA air purifier can filter out harmful particles in the air.

Can you use an air conditioner during smoky conditions?

Yes, if you have central AC. Or if you use the window units that fit into the double-hung windows.

No, if you have portable air conditioning units, per the EPA.

If you have a portable air conditioner with a single hose, typically vented out of a window, do not use it in smoky conditions because it can result in more smoke being brought inside. Consider other cooling options like a fan or window air conditioner" - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA also notes that if you have a portable AC unit with two hoses, ensure the seal between the window vent kit and the window is as tight as possible.

Below are even more tips to protect you and your family from wildfire smoke.

How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke If you’re in Utica, Herkimer, or anywhere across the Mohawk Valley, here’s how to protect your lungs (and your sanity) on smoky days: Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM