Canada traditionally celebrates Thanksgiving every second Monday in October. Thanksgiving 2025 in Canada will fall on Monday, October 13th.

We Americans will celebrate on the same day as both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day.

When does America celebrate Thanksgiving?

Since 1942, Americans have celebrated Thanksgiving on the 4th Thursday in November. It marks the Pilgrims giving thanks for their first Fall-time harvest in the Autumn of 1621.

In Canada, Thanksgiving commemorates the safe travels of an Arctic explorer.

Martin Frobisher and his crew were looking for the elusive Northwest Passage in what is today known as the Nunavut Province.

Thanksgiving eating traditions are similar on both sides of the border

According to MarthaStewart.com, Canadians put less emphasis on the pie. Even though pumpkin pie was the favorite Thanksgiving dessert item in BC, Canadians were okay with substituting cakes and would even eat doughnuts for their celebration.

The Canadian version of the Pumpkin Pie is described as “spicier” and less sweet than what we enjoy here in Washington State.

BC residents use “more ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon that give the pie a lively, earthier taste.”

Canadians also use more bacon in their side dishes.

Here in America, I sometimes happily stumble upon a green bean casserole with lots of bacon. Up North in Canada, bacon is more of a staple in many different main and side dishes.

While we both enjoy sweet potatoes, Canadians don’t use marshmallows as a side flavoring.

Some of our BC friends will serve their baked sweet potatoes with maple syrup and a butter mixture instead.

What are the Canadian Thanksgiving side dishes?

According to ChefsPencil.com, our BC friends prefer “roasted Brussels sprouts”.

The most popular Thanksgiving side dish here in Washington is the green bean casserole - (source: USA TODAY).

I’m hoping you enjoy this year's Thanksgiving Holiday with your family. Safe travels to you and everyone you love and care about.