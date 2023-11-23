BC vs. Washington State Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is upon us here in the United States.

Since 1942, We Americans have celebrated Thanksgiving on the 4th Thursday in November. It marks the Pilgrims giving thanks for their first Fall-time harvest in the Autumn of 1621.

In Canada, Thanksgiving happens on the 2nd Monday of October. Our friends up North commemorate the safe travels of arctic explorer Martin Frobisher. Martin and his crew were looking for the elusive Northwest Passage in what today is known as the Nunavut Province.

The eating traditions of Thanksgiving are similar here, to those North of the 49th Parallel in British Columbia - but here comes some subtle tasty differences.

According to MarthaStewart.com, Canadians put less emphasis on the pie.

Even though Pumpkin Pie is the most favorite Thanksgiving dessert item in BC, Canadians are okay with substituting cakes and will even eat doughnuts for their celebration.

The Canadian version of the Pumpkin Pie is described as being “spicier” and less sweet than what we enjoy here in Washington State.

BC residents tend to use “more ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon that give the pie a lively, earthier taste”

Canadians also use more bacon in their side dishes.

Here in America, I sometimes will happily stumble upon a green bean casserole with lots of bacon. Up North in Canada it's more of a staple to find bacon in lots of different main and side dishes.

While we both enjoy sweet potatoes -

Canadians don’t use marshmallows as a side flavoring.

Some of our BC friends will serve their baked sweet potatoes instead with maple syrup and a butter mixture.

Side dishes?

According to ChefsPencil.com, our BC friends prefer “roasted brussel sprouts”.

The most popular Thanksgiving side dish here in Washington - The green bean casserole - (source: USA TODAY).

I’m hoping you enjoy this year's Thanksgiving Holiday with your family. Safe travels to you and all the people that you love and care about.