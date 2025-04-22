These Washington Truckstops are on the No-Stop List
A trucker generously shared a document listing 82 truck stop locations in North America where trucks carrying high-value loads (HVL) should not stop.
The list features truck stop locations in 20 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Plus one location north of the border in the province of Saskatchewan. Texas has 15 truck stops listed - the most significant number of places on the “Do Not Stop” list.
Oregon has two locations on the "do not stop" list.
Both are in Troutdale, OR: The TA truck stop and the Love’s Truck Stop, located on I-84, off Exit 17.
One trucker mentioned that he wasn’t worried about the potential of truck stops with a bad reputation, due to his three protective dogs:
“I used to have a pit Bull, but now I have two trained German Shepherds in my truck 24/7 when I’m on the road. I have had two situations in the past 20 years where people got stupid around my truck and met my dogs. People come to the truck, dogs grab people, the Police come to the truck, the Police grab people, the problem is solved. I sleep perfectly well night or day anywhere in this country” —Facebook comment by DL.
Washington has two truck stops that you shouldn’t stop at —one on each side of the Cascade Mountains.
Love’s in Tacoma, I-5 exit 136 (located on the Port of Tacoma side of the freeway between the Tacoma Dome and Fife)
Flying J on East Hillsboro Road, east of the airport in Pasco.
