As the holiday season approaches and many travelers prepare to take to the skies after Thanksgiving, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has shared essential guidelines for packing leftovers. If you're planning to bring home your favorite dishes from the Thanksgiving feast, it's essential to know what items are allowed and which are prohibited in your carry-on luggage.

Here’s what travelers are allowed to bring through a TSA checkpoint:

Baked goods – Pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and other treats

Meats – Turkey, chicken, ham, and steak (frozen, cooked, or uncooked). Stuffing—cooked or uncooked, and in a box or bag.

Casseroles – Solid casseroles can be packed in carry-on or checked luggage, but liquid or semi-liquid components must be in containers of 3.4 ounces or less and fit into a single quart-sized, clear, resealable bag.

Mac ‘n Cheese – Must be solid and cooked in a pan, or passengers can bring deconstructed ingredients.

Fresh Vegetables – This list covers potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, and greens.

Fresh Fruit – This includes apples, pears, pineapples, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, and kiwi.

Candy - Moms and grandmothers can't resist giving you treats on family visits.

Spices - Your family's famous recipe is safe to bring on board.

Here’s what travelers are allowed to bring in their checked baggage.

Cranberry Sauce – Homemade or canned

Gravy – Homemade or in a jar/can

Canned Fruits or Vegetables

Preserves, Jams, and Jellies

Maple Syrup - You gotta have the quality stuff for pancakes and waffles at mom's.

When preparing to travel with liquids, it's essential to adhere to the guidelines for carrying them in your carry-on luggage. Specifically, any liquid container must not exceed 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) in volume. These smaller containers should be conveniently packed into a quart-sized resealable plastic bag to facilitate a quicker, smoother security screening process. If you have liquids larger than 3.4 ounces, they must be securely stored in your checked baggage, as they do not meet carry-on regulations. Keeping these rules in mind will help ensure you and your family have a hassle-free travel experience.

