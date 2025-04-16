What’s The Most Expensive Private High Schools In The Northwest?
Here are the Most Expensive High Schools in the PNW
The price of higher education has increased over the decades. Attending a College and a private high school in the Pacific Northwest can be expensive.
A new 2025 study from the Alot Education Publication revealed the most expensive high schools in every state.
Before we get to the most expensive private high schools in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana, here are the three most expensive private high schools in America.
3) New York’s THINK Global School in Manhattan charges students $94,050 to attend this year. Getting a degree from THINK Global means you’ll have studied in four countries for four years of high school.
2) Connecticut's Pinnacle School. The cost? $107,000 a year. The school emphasizes students who don’t thrive in the typical learning environment and helps them become college-ready.
1) The most pricey private high school in America, Valley View School in Massachusetts, asks for $125,000 annually. They’re an all-boys school that uses academics, athletics, the arts, and therapy to prepare young men for the high seas of life.
The most expensive private high school in all 50 states, as reported by the Alot Education Publication, was based on tuition for the 2023-2024 school year. These figures reflect annual costs. Multiply that dollar amount by four to understand your investment in your child's high school education. If you think it's worth it, then you are more than correct!
Most Expensive Private High School in Idaho
Sun Valley Community School: $51,380
The Sun Valley Community School is an independent pre-kindergarten through twelfth-grade day and boarding school in Sun Valley, Idaho. This institution encourages the students to work closely, study, and engage in athletics, working to build confidence through people skills learned in a beautiful, rugged outdoor environment.
Most Expensive Private High School in Oregon
Canyonville Academy: $48,900
Canyonville Academy is a private Christian boarding school in southern Oregon. It is just off the I-5 freeway, 44 minutes north of Grants Pass. The school prides itself on having many South Korean and Eastern European exchange students.
Most Expensive Private High School in Washington
The Northwest School: $44,950
The Northwest School is an independent day and boarding school for 6th to 12th grade on Seattle's Capitol Hill. The urban institution aims to cultivate critical thinking, creativity, and a joy of learning–essential habits.
Most Expensive Private High School in Montana
Bozeman Field School: $18,500
Are you a fan of Yellowstone? Yes, we’re talking about the park and the TV series. Live and learn like a Dutton at this great institution. The Bozeman Field School gets the students out in nature to individualize the education experience for every student. A motto by Walt Whitman is proudly posted on their website that sums up their mission: “Be curious, not judgmental.”
