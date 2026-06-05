Summer in the Wenatchee Valley brings trips to Lake Chelan, busy hiking trails, and for many families, a teenager who just got their license and can’t wait to drive. If your teen is ready to hit the road but you still need your own car, finding a safe, reliable, and affordable used car is probably at the top of your list.

A new report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports can help parents sort through their options. Together, they’ve put together a list of 29 used cars and SUVs that are especially good for young drivers. Each one usually costs less than $20,000, so they fit most family budgets.

Navigating the Teen Driver Milestone This Summer

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Safety is especially important for teens, who are at higher risk on the road. To be included, these cars had to do very well in tough crash tests. They also need top-rated headlights to help with driving on dark stretches of Highway 2 or other local roads at night, as well as automatic emergency braking that can detect pedestrians.

The Ultimate Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports Budget Safety List

Even though the list is made for teens, these cars are great picks for anyone who wants an affordable and safe ride.

“A teen’s first car is a major milestone. Whether you’re buying them a vehicle or deciding which family car they should begin driving, these lists help parents make those choices with confidence, and without compromising on safety." -Emily Thomas Consumer Reports

Rather than taking a chance on an unknown online listing, local parents can use this guide to find a car that strikes a balance between price and safety. Before you hand over the keys for a summer of driving, look at the full rankings to make sure your teen’s big moment is both safe and exciting.

The Top 10 Safest Cars Under $20-Thousand For Teen Drivers

Mazda3 Hatchback - 2019-2025, Median used price $13,200

Mazda3 Sedan - 2019-2023, Median used price $13,600

Subaru Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrid - 2019-2023, Median used price $13,600

Nissan Maxima - 2020-2023, Median used price $15,200

Subaru Legacy - 2020-2025, Median used price $16,500

Nissan Altima - 2021-2024, Median used price $17-thousand

Toyota Camry - 2019-2025, Median used price $17,300

Kia K5 - 2021-2024, Median used price $17,500

Subaru Outback - 2020-2025, Median used price $18,700

Hyundai Ioniq 6 - 2023-2025, Median used price $19,400

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