Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect opportunity to elevate your celebrations! Beyond the usual candy, flowers, and dinner, "The Pioneer Woman" offers delightful, creative ideas to make your time with your loved one even more special. Embrace this chance to add a personal touch and create lasting memories together! (Editor's Note: My wife just mentioned that flowers or balloons sent to their workplace would be very meaningful. Writing a poem about your first dates and how they captivated your heart would have a strong emotional impact. Another idea to rebuild the foundation of your relationship: Recommit to a weekly date night. Make this a solid priority.)

Here are a few ideas to let the person in your life know they hold a special place in your heart

Book a Sunset Cruise

A couple of options, the Chelan Lady of the Lake boat cruise or the Argosy Seattle Harbor Cruise, will get you out on the water.

Lady of the Lake, Stehekin boat dock via Canva Lady of the Lake, Stehekin boat dock via Canva loading...

Compete in a Cook-Off



Or my wife’s spin on this, take a cooking class together, or cook or bake a dessert together.

Stroll Through a Botanical Garden

Wenatchee is blessed to have Ohme Gardens. Create a custom certificate that guarantees you will spend time with your loved one during the hours it's open between April 15th and October 15th. Ohme Gardens is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Note: The last entry into the Gardens is 5:15 PM.

Make a Relationship Scrapbook

Do a relationship junk journal. Document your love story using a mixed media of photos, ticket stubs, and other keepsakes. Make it creative and heartfelt.

Play Hooky And Enjoy A Pajama Day Together

Plan ahead. Use a PTO day and stay in bed.

Take a Road Trip

We offer a couple of ideas for getting away.

Re-Create Your First Date

Try to do exactly the same things you did on your first date at exactly the same places, and let your memory take care of the rest. Discuss how you felt during that date. Compare perspectives on the date and note who was more nervous. First date at Pybus Market? Go back. Relive the glory!

Pybus Market via Canva Pybus Market via Canva loading...

Do a DIY Project Together

My favorite idea is to have a Bob Ross Paint Night. Where you buy two canvases, brushes, and paints, put on a Bob Ross tutorial, and see who creates the "happiest little trees".

LOOK: 45 Retro Valentine's Day Cards '80s and '90s Kids Will Instantly Remember The vintage Valentine's Day cards will have you thinking about making a Valentine's box for your grade school classroom. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll