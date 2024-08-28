Most Commonly Stolen Items From Washington Wal-Mart Stores

Walmart is the largest retailer in the U.S. and has 66 locations throughout Washington. Walmart must constantly deal with "shrink," retail lingo for theft from consumers, and "inside jobs."

With shrink comes price increases to cover the loss and sometimes even a lack of inventory for people who want to purchase things honestly.

Here's a look at what gets stolen most from Washington Walmarts.

What items go missing the most from Walmart shelves here in Washington?

Beer

Beer and wine from Wal-Mart aren't particularly pricey, but some underaged kids (or broke alcoholics) will steal.

Sunglasses

Small, resellable, and fairly easy-to-remove packaging combine to make sunglasses a prime target.

Clothing

An understaffed dressing room makes it easier for thieves to wear them under their other clothes or stuff them into a bag.

Cell Phone Accessories

Cell phone accessories, such as chargers and cases, are frequently stolen because they are small, can be of moderate to high value, and are resealable.

Cosmetics

Some Wal-Marts require you to check out cosmetics in that area, and there are always a ton of cameras in that section, too.

Baby Formula

Due to shortages, baby formula has spiked in price, leading to desperate parents and unethical resellers stealing formula, further driving up the cost.

Deli Meat

Deli meat is relatively expensive and comes in small packages, so it's subject to high theft. It's probably pretty cold against the thief's skin, though.

Detergent

Detergents seem like they would be challenging to get away with, but smaller bottles get stolen.

Small Electronics

Small electronics, like earbuds, are stolen because they have resell value. Even when locked up and with security features, thieves still find ways.

Small, Collectable Toys

Toys seem like a strange category for theft (if you are over eight), but small, high-value toys like action figures or legos have resell value.

Jewelry

Precious jewelry is kept under lock and key. However, its silver-plated or cubic zirconia is still constantly stolen.

Over The Counter Meds

They can be expensive, and the bottles are small—the perfect combination to "fall" into a purse.

Office/ School Supplies

We all have accidentally stolen a pen (after signing up for a giveaway), but some walk into Wal-Mart to do it on purpose.

Razors

Many razors end up under lock and key because many steal these small, high-value items.

Toilet Paper

Small packages "go missing" from Wal-Mart all the time.

Video Games and Accessories

Many video games and their accessories are locked up; however, where there is high resell value, thieves will find a way.

