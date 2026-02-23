Washington families have big dreams for their kids: college, good jobs, and a future where hard work leads to security and independence. As high school seniors begin their applications and parents consider tuition costs, a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York offers helpful advice. Some majors lead to strong salaries quickly, often doubling the national median personal income of about $45,000 within five years after graduation.

The study uses 2024 U.S. Census data on full-time workers aged 22 to 27 with bachelor’s degrees. It ranks different fields by their median early-career earnings.

At the top of the list is computer engineering, with a median salary of $90,000. Computer science follows at $87,000. Chemical and aerospace engineering both come in at $85,000. Industrial engineering pays $83,000, electrical engineering pays $82,000, and mechanical engineering pays $80,000. These STEM fields offer some of the highest early-career earnings. Other strong options include construction services, civil engineering, and general engineering, each with a median salary of $75,000, which is still well above average.

The math and Science fields pay huge dividends via Canva The math and Science fields pay huge dividends via Canva loading...

The post-college job market offers plenty of good-paying options.

These numbers have real meaning in Washington. The state is home to tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon, Boeing’s aerospace industry, and growing clean-energy businesses. Graduates in these fields have many job opportunities. In the Seattle area, software engineers often earn well above the national average, sometimes reaching six-figure salaries early in their careers. Engineering jobs at Hanford cleanup projects, Puget Sound shipyards, and Spokane’s manufacturing centers also offer steady work and good pay. Even outside the main cities, there is demand for ag-tech in the Wenatchee Valley, Tri-Cities research, and infrastructure projects across the state.

Stay focused on your roadmap and lock-in!

For students in Washington, follow your interests in math, coding, physics, or design, and match them with these high-demand majors. The rewards can come quickly, whether that means buying a home in Spokane, starting a family in Tacoma, or moving back to the Wenatchee Valley with more financial freedom. College is still an investment, but making a smart choice can pay off for many years. In a state known for innovation and hard work, choosing the right major is a strong first step toward success.

