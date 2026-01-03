According to new research from Realtor.com, it now takes the typical U.S. homebuyer about seven years to save for a down payment. While this may seem like a long time, it's an improvement compared to the peak average of 12 years in 2022.

As of the third quarter, the typical down payment in the U.S. is about $30,400. While specific averages for North Central Washington are not available, national data shows that the median down payment ranges from 12% to 19% (10% for first-time buyers). However, it's possible to pay much less, from 3% to 5% for conventional loans, and even 0% for VA and USDA loans when using programs like FHA.

Keep in mind that lower down payments usually mean paying Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) until you build enough equity. Making a 20% down payment is ideal, as it helps you avoid PMI.

Here are typical down payment scenarios

A Down Payment of less than 20% (Most Common):

Many buyers, especially first-timers, usually put down 3% to 10%. This often involves government-backed loans like FHA (3.5%) or conventional loans (as low as 3%), but it requires paying PMI (Private Mortgage Insurance).

Down Payment of 0% (VA/USDA):

Eligible veterans (VA) and buyers in qualifying rural areas (USDA) can secure no-down-payment loans.

Down Payment of 20% (Ideal):

Making a 20% down payment allows you to avoid PMI, lowers your interest rate, and helps you build equity faster. This option is often preferred by repeat buyers or those purchasing higher-priced homes.

Key Takeaway for Potential Homeowners in Washington

Your down payment depends on the type of loan you choose and your financial situation, not just your location. In Wenatchee, you can buy a home with minimal cash down by using VA, USDA, FHA, or low-down conventional loans. However, aiming for a 20% down payment can save you money in the long run.

