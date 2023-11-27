Eight Washington Individuals Made the Forbes Richest 400
Technically, I see seven current Washington residents listed on the Forbes Top 400 list of the richest in America. Amazon head man, Jeff Bezos (listed as the #2 richest behind Elon Musk) recently announced in early November that he’s moving to Miami, Florida. (Editors note: We’ll still include Florida Man Jeff Bezos in our list of Washington’s richest)
So, here are your eight richest Washington residents who ended up on the recent Forbes 400 Richest in America.
Like all great countdowns, we’ll work our way to the top.
#356 Howard Shultz
Age: 70
Occupation: Starbucks
Worth in 2023: $3.2 billion
Advice: “Stick to your values, they are your foundation. Hold people accountable, but give them the tools to succeed. Make the tough choices; it's how you execute that counts. Be decisive in times of crisis.” -Howard Shultz from his book, Onward: How Starbucks Fought for Its Life without Losing Its Soul
#267 Gabe Newell
Age: 60
Occupation: Videogames (Valve CEO)
Worth in 2023: $4.3 billion
Advice: 'Don't ever, ever try to lie to the internet - because they will catch you. They will deconstruct your spin. They will remember everything you ever say for eternity.' -Gabe Newell via Business Insider
#164 Charles Simonyi
Age: 75
Occupation: Microsoft
Worth in 2023: 6.4 billion
Advice: “If I were young, I would look into AI, and I would look into quantum computing,” -Charles Simonyi via Geek Wire
#66 Melinda French-Gates
Age: 59
Occupation: Microsoft
Worth in 2023: $10.3 billion
Advice: “My advice to new graduates is the same advice my mom gave me as a little girl: Set your own agenda, or someone else will.” -Melinda Gates-French via Twitter
#21 MacKenzie Scott
Age: 53
Occupation: Amazon
Worth in 2023: 37.1 billion
Advice: “Communities with a habit of removing obstacles for different subsets of people tend to get better for everyone.” MacKenzie Scott via Medium
#9 Steve Ballmer
Age: 67
Occupation: Microsoft
Worth in 2023: $101 billion
Advice: “The most important thing in leadership is actually pointing people the right direction. If you should be zagging left and you send people down the right, that's the biggest failure a leader can make.” -Steve Ballmer via Business Insider
#6 Bill Gates
Age: 67
Occupation: Microsoft
Worth in 2023: $111 billion
Advice: “Take risks and not fear failure…failure is a valuable teacher and an essential part of the learning process.” -Bill Gates via Times of India
#2 Jeff Bezos (now a resident of Miami, Florida)
Age: 59
Occupation: Amazon
Worth in 2023: $161 billion
Advice: "The most important thing is to be customer-obsessed. Don't satisfy them, absolutely delight them." -Jeff Bezos via Business Insider
INFO: Forbes.com