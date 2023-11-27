Eight Washington Individuals Made the Forbes Richest 400

Eight Washington Individuals Made the Forbes Richest 400

Howard Shultz CREDIT: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Eight Washington Individuals Made the Forbes Richest 400

Technically, I see seven current Washington residents listed on the Forbes Top 400 list of the richest in America. Amazon head man, Jeff Bezos (listed as the #2 richest behind Elon Musk) recently announced in early November that he’s moving to Miami, Florida. (Editors note: We’ll still include Florida Man Jeff Bezos in our list of Washington’s richest)

So, here are your eight richest Washington residents who ended up on the recent Forbes 400 Richest in America. 

Like all great countdowns, we’ll work our way to the top.

#356 Howard Shultz

Age: 70

Occupation: Starbucks

Worth in 2023: $3.2 billion

Advice: “Stick to your values, they are your foundation. Hold people accountable, but give them the tools to succeed. Make the tough choices; it's how you execute that counts. Be decisive in times of crisis.” -Howard Shultz from his book, Onward: How Starbucks Fought for Its Life without Losing Its Soul

Howard Shultz CREDIT: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
loading...

#267 Gabe Newell

Age: 60

Occupation: Videogames (Valve CEO)

Worth in 2023: $4.3 billion

Advice: 'Don't ever, ever try to lie to the internet - because they will catch you. They will deconstruct your spin. They will remember everything you ever say for eternity.' -Gabe Newell via Business Insider

Valve CEO Gabe Newell CREDIT: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
loading...

#164 Charles Simonyi

Age: 75

Occupation: Microsoft

Worth in 2023: 6.4 billion

Advice: “If I were young, I would look into AI, and I would look into quantum computing,”  -Charles Simonyi via Geek Wire

Space Tourist Charles Simonyi Lands In Kazakhstan CREDIT: Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
loading...

#66 Melinda French-Gates

Age: 59

Occupation: Microsoft

Worth in 2023: $10.3 billion

Advice: “My advice to new graduates is the same advice my mom gave me as a little girl: Set your own agenda, or someone else will.” -Melinda Gates-French via Twitter

Melinda French Gates CREDIT: Cindy Ord/Getty Images
loading...

#21 MacKenzie Scott

Age: 53

Occupation: Amazon

Worth in 2023: 37.1 billion

Advice: “Communities with a habit of removing obstacles for different subsets of people tend to get better for everyone.” MacKenzie Scott via Medium

Mackenzie Scott (via Facebook)
loading...

#9 Steve Ballmer

Age: 67

Occupation: Microsoft

Worth in 2023: $101 billion

Advice: “The most important thing in leadership is actually pointing people the right direction. If you should be zagging left and you send people down the right, that's the biggest failure a leader can make.” -Steve Ballmer via Business Insider

Steve Ballmer CREDIT: Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times
loading...

#6 Bill Gates

Age: 67

Occupation: Microsoft

Worth in 2023: $111 billion

Advice: “Take risks and not fear failure…failure is a valuable teacher and an essential part of the learning process.” -Bill Gates via Times of India

Bill Gates CREDIT: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The New York Times
loading...

#2 Jeff Bezos (now a resident of Miami, Florida)

Age: 59

Occupation: Amazon

Worth in 2023: $161 billion

Advice: "The most important thing is to be customer-obsessed. Don't satisfy them, absolutely delight them." -Jeff Bezos via Business Insider

Jeff Bezos CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
loading...

INFO: Forbes.com

25 richest families in America

To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes.

Gallery Credit: Taylor Johnson

Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ