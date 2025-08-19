Who are the five most successful music artists or bands to ever come from Washington in the past 100 years? Ranking the five most successful music artists or bands from Washington state over the past 100 years is tricky, as album sales, cultural impact, critical acclaim, or enduring influence can measure success. Based on a blend of all these factors, here’s a list of the top five, focusing on commercial achievements, critical recognition, and influence, drawn from available data and historical context:

5) Bing Crosby (Tacoma/Spokane)

Bing Crosby, (1965) via Getty Images Bing Crosby, (1965) via Getty Images loading...

Born in 1903, Bing Crosby was a global superstar, with his 1942 hit “White Christmas” becoming one of the best-selling singles of all time (estimated 50 million copies). As a 1940s jazz/big band crooner, actor, and multimedia pioneer, his smooth voice and Spokane-honed style dominated the 1930s and 1940s.

Bing Crosby’s Key Achievements:

Over 40 No. 1 hits, an Academy Award for acting, and a lasting legacy as the “world’s first multimedia star.”

4) Soundgarden (Seattle)

Chris Cornell in 2014, at Lollapalooza Brazil via Getty Images Chris Cornell in 2014, at Lollapalooza Brazil via Getty Images loading...

Formed in 1984, Soundgarden was a grunge pioneer, with their 1994 album Superunknown reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featuring hits like “Black Hole Sun” and “Spoonman.” They’ve sold millions of albums and influenced countless bands.

Soundgarden’s Key Achievements: Superunknown (1994), Grammy nominations, and a posthumous tribute to Cornell with a Seattle statue.

3) Pearl Jam (Seattle)

Pearl Jam performs August 23, 2000 at the Jones Beach viaGetty Images Pearl Jam performs August 23, 2000, at Jones Beach via Getty Images loading...

Formed in 1990, Pearl Jam is a cornerstone of the grunge era, with their debut Ten (1991) selling over 13 million copies in the U.S. alone. Known for hits like “Alive,” “Jeremy,” and “Even Flow,” they’ve maintained a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim over decades, with five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 between 1993 and 2013.

Pearl Jam’s Key Achievements: 13 studio albums, a No. 2 Hot 100 hit with “Last Kiss” (1999), and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (2017).

2) Jimi Hendrix (Seattle)

Jimi Hendrix performs onstage, late 1960s.via Getty Images Jimi Hendrix performs onstage, late 1960s.via Getty Images loading...

Born in 1942, Jimi Hendrix is widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists in rock history. Albums like Are You Experienced (1967) and Electric Ladyland (1967) were groundbreaking, and his influence spans generations. Though his career was short-lived due to his death in 1970, his global impact and technical mastery cement his place.

Jimi Hendrix’s Key Achievements: Three iconic studio albums, posthumous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1992), and a lasting influence on rock and roll.

1) Nirvana (Aberdeen/Seattle)

Formed in 1987, it is arguably the most influential band to emerge from Washington, spearheading the grunge movement with its 1991 album Nevermind, which sold over 30 million copies worldwide. Their single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” became an anthem for a generation, redefining rock music. With four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and a lasting cultural legacy, their impact is unmatched. Kurt Cobain’s raw songwriting reshaped the music industry.

Nirvana’s Key Achievements: Nevermind (1991), In Utero (1993), MTV Unplugged (1994), multiple Grammy nominations, and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (2014).

What artists or bands just missed making the top five?

Alice in Chains, Foo Fighters, Heart, and Macklemore were considered but didn’t edge out these five due to slightly less commercial or historical weight.

Washington’s music scene, especially Seattle’s grunge explosion, heavily shapes this list, but Crosby’s earlier dominance adds diversity.

See Nirvana 'MTV Unplugged' in New York Photos Photos of Nirvana during their historic MTV Unplugged session recorded Nov. 18, 1993. The show aired Dec. 16, 1993. The live album was released Nov. 1, 1994, five months after singer Kurt Cobain died by suicide. Gallery Credit: Todd Fooks