Each spring, millions of students around the world watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee, often captivated by the excitement. Before it became a televised event filled with suspense, it started as a simple project to bring young people together in post-World War I America.

From a Small Kentucky Newspaper to a Global Literacy Phenomenon

The story began in 1925, when the Louisville Courier-Journal newspaper in Kentucky invited other newspapers across the country to send their top spellers to a final competition in Washington, D.C. Nine newspapers joined that first year. The first champion was 11-year-old Frank Neuhauser, who made history by spelling the word "gladiolus."

The 1941 Scripps Takeover and the Growth of the Modern Bee

Over the next fifteen years, the tournament grew in popularity. Seeing its cultural and educational importance, the E.W. Scripps Company took over in 1941. They turned the event from a newspaper promotion into a large, non-profit literacy program that now reaches millions of students worldwide.

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Bellevue Teen Secures Washington State’s Best Finish in Decades

Although the Pacific Northwest has not won the trophy, Washington has had some exciting moments lately. The state's top performance came from Saharsh Vuppala, a talented 13-year-old from Bellevue. In 2022, Vuppala competed against many strong spellers and finished in fourth place. Vuppala’s impressive achievement was the best result for a Washington contestant in over 30 years, bringing attention back to the Evergreen State in the spelling world.

As this year’s regional champions get ready to compete, students from Seattle to the Wenatchee Valley hope to match or even beat that top-five finish.

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz