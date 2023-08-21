Washington State Wildfire Smoke Forecast

On Monday morning, much of the state of Washington was under a hazy cloud of smoke. The smoke originates from several fires all around the Pacific Northwest.

We have a few burning here in Washington:

The Airplane Lake Fire (900 acres as of 8/17) is burning 22 miles northeast of Leavenworth. Located in the White River Drainage a few miles from last year's Irving Peak and White River fires .



Blue Lake Fire (196 acres as of 8/21) is burning 12 miles north of Stehekin.



T he Sourdough Fire (just under 6,000 acres as of 8/21) is burning north of the North Cascades Highway (Route 20) near Diablo Lake & Gorge Lake.



The Gray Fire (10,000 acres as of 8/21) destroyed 185 structures in Medical Lake and is responsible for 2 deaths.



The Oregon Fire (10,000 acres as of 8/20) is burning between highway 2 (that connects Spokane with Newport, WA and Priest River) and the Idaho border. The fire is burning just to the north of Mt. Spokane.



The Crater Creek Fire (8.000 acres as of 8/20) 30 miles to west of Lake Osoyoos.

Fires in British Columbia include:

The McDougall Creek Fire has charred homes in West Kelowna (with visual scene reminiscent of the loss of cabins and homes on Lake Chelan’s South Shore a few years ago) and the Lake Okanagan Resort. The McDougall Creek Fire is part of the worst fire season on record in Canada.

Fires in Oregon are also contributing to the smoke, the most notable fires from the south are -

The Bedrock Fire (30,000 acres) and The Lookout Fire (11,000 acres) both are burning east of Eugene.

The BC Wildfire Service has provided a smoke & weather forecasting tool that shows where the smoke is flowing and when clean air is due to arrive. Note: If you live in the Spokane area or just want to see the updated smoke forecast, click HERE.

Learn some tips to keep your home Wildfire smoke free HERE.

Monday 6am

Firesmoke.ca Monday (8/21) @ 6am CREDIT: Firesmoke.ca loading...

Monday Noon (Forecast)

Firesmoke.ca Monday (8/21) @ Noon Firesmoke.ca loading...

Monday 6pm (Forecast)

Monday (8/21) @ 6pm CREDIT: Firesmoke.ca Monday (8/21) @ 6pm CREDIT: Firesmoke.ca loading...

Tuesday Midnight (Forecast)

Tuesday (8/22) @ Midnight CREDIT: Firesmoke.ca Tuesday (8/22) @ Midnight CREDIT: Firesmoke.ca loading...

Tuesday 6am (Forecast)

Tuesday (8/22) @ 6am CREDIT: Firesmoke.ca Tuesday (8/22) @ 6am CREDIT: Firesmoke.ca loading...

Tuesday Noon (Forecast)

Tuesday (8/22) @ Noon CREDIT: Firesmoke.ca Tuesday (8/22) @ Noon CREDIT: Firesmoke.ca loading...

Tuesday 6pm (Forecast)

Tuesday (8/22) @ 6pm CREDIT: Firesmoke.ca Tuesday (8/22) @ 6pm CREDIT: Firesmoke.ca loading...

Wednesday Midnight (Forecast)

Wednesday (8/23) @ Midnight CREDIT: Firesmoke.ca Wednesday (8/23) @ Midnight CREDIT: Firesmoke.ca loading...

Wenatchee Avenue, looking Northbound towards Burch Mountain (Connor) Wenatchee Avenue, looking Northbound towards Burch Mountain (Connor) loading...

Wenatchee Avenue, looking Southbound towards Malaga and Jumpoff Ridge (Connor) Wenatchee Avenue, looking Southbound towards Malaga and Jumpoff Ridge (Connor) loading...

INFO: Inciweb of Washington, Firesmoke.ca

