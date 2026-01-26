A sales tax request is before voters of Chelan and Douglas Counties on Feb. 10th to help fund improvements and expand facilities for the two-county emergency dispatch agency RiverCom 911.

RiverCom takes about 50,000 calls annually and coordinates emergency dispatch services for all law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies in Chelan and Douglas counties—an area covering 4,741 square miles.

The agency will host two Q&A sessions for the public on Monday, January 26th, and Feb. 2nd. Tonight's meeting is at 6pm in the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. The February meeting is at 6pm at the Douglas County Transportation and Land Services building.

RiverCom 911 is requesting voters approve a proposed 0.1% sales tax increase to address challenges the emergency communications agency is facing.

Exec. Director Doug Jones says RiverCom is experiencing increasing call volumes and rising technology and infrastructure demands. The facility has outgrown its current home on the upper floor of the Wenatchee Police Station, where its lease is expiring.

One factor contributing to the increased call volumes is driven by seasonal tourism that swells the area's population by approximately 40%, according to RiverCom estimates, and further strains the EMS system.

Jones says the proposed sales tax—equal to one cent on a $10 purchase—would provide a stable, locally controlled funding source to help modernize 911 technology, improve system reliability, strengthen cybersecurity, and address coverage gaps.

The Chelan and Douglas County Board of Commissioners have passed resolutions in support of the proposed measure.

“Every 911 call is a moment when someone needs help immediately. This proposal is about ensuring our systems, staffing, and facilities are equipped to meet today’s demands and tomorrow’s crises.” --Doug Jones

Ballots must be postmarked or deposited in an official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Additional information on the measure is available online through RiverCom's website

IF YOU GO

RiverCom 911 is hosting two public Q&A sessions: