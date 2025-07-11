Can You Pronounce These Washington Town Names Correctly?
Happily, I grew up in Washington State, spending many Septembers at the Puyallup Fair (now known as the Washington State Fair).
Because of the TV and radio commercials, I instinctively know how to pronounce Puyallup.
Here are Puyallup and other hard-to-pronounce Washington town names
Anacortes - This town was the final home of Burl Ives before his passing in 1995.
- INCORRECT - Anna-CORTS
- CORRECT - ANNA-kortis
Asotin - A town tucked away in the southeastern corner of Washington.
- INCORRECT - as-oh-TIN
- CORRECT - ass-SOH-tin
Chehalis - Located just south of Centralia.
- INCORRECT - CHEE-hal-IS
- CORRECT - Shh-HAY-lis
Chelan - The town’s name gets butchered by out-of-towners. Maybe not from the tens of thousands of Seattle area visitors who make this a regular (weekly) stop in the peak summer months.
- INCORRECT: CHILL-lan (or as our Emergency Alert, AI voice calls it CHILL - IN).
- CORRECT: Shill-ANN
Entiat - Located between Wenatchee and Chelan on the Columbia River.
- INCORRECT: IN-tee-OUGHT
- CORRECT: inny-AT
Ephrata - The county seat of Grant County and proud home of the Canal Caper 10k running race.
- INCORRECT: EFF-ruh-tuh (or as my buddy’s mom calls it: YOU-fray-tuh)
- CORRECT: EE-fray-duh
Hoquiam: These folks know 50 types of mist and drizzle.
- INCORRECT: HOK-why-am
- CORRECT: Ho-KWEE-um
Malaga: Home to the shut-down Alcoa Aluminum Plant and one of my favorite bike routes: Joe Miller Road.
- INCORRECT: mill-LAW-GAH (I heard a radio commercial, voiced by some guy, from out of town.
- CORRECT: MAL-uh-GUH
Mazama - A beautiful small town in Methow Valley (we’ll get to Methow next).
- INCORRECT: MAZZ-uh-muh
- CORRECT: Mizz-ZAM-muh
Methow - If it weren't for the occasional wildfires that zip through occasionally, I would consider moving there to retire.
- INCORRECT: meth-OW
- CORRECT: met-HOW
Naches - Love stopping here for a to-go cup of coffee on the way to White Pass (Don’t forget to hang a left-hand turn to stay on HWY 12…otherwise, you’ll end up in the Mount Rainier National Park…something I’ve done)
- INCORRECT: NACH-es
- CORRECT: Nah-CHEESE
Okanogan - A friend of mine was pulled over for a DUI on a late Saturday night. His wife called me (from the other side of the mountains) and asked if I’d drive up, pay his $1,000 bail, and drive him back to my place. Getting there from Wenatchee is quite a haul.
- INCORRECT: OAK-kuh-NO-gin
- CORRECT: OAK-kuh-NOGGIN
Palouse - A town, an area, a culture that lots of Coug’ fans love and embrace.
- INCORRECT: Puh-LOUSE (rhymes with blouse)
- CORRECT: Puh-LOOSE
Pateros - Home of the Pateros Strong sign that defiantly went up after the 2014 wildfire destroyed a portion town.
- INCORRECT: Patter-ros ("ros" rhyming with gross)
- CORRECT: PIT-tare-US (The “tare” rhymes with dare)
Pend Oreille County - A county, in the far northeast corner of Washington, that borders Canada to the north and Idaho to the east.
- INCORRECT: Pend-or-REALLY County
- CORRECT: Ponder-RAY County
Puyallup - Home of the Washington State Fair, or from back in the day: The Puyallup Fair (TV commercial from 1976).
- INCORRECT: Poo-YALLUP
- CORRECT: pew-AL-up
Sequim - My first visit to Sequim on the Olympic Peninsula was to visit the Olympic Game Farm.
- INCORRECT: see-KWIM
- CORRECT: SKWIM
Steilacoom - Located south of Tacoma, known initially as Port Steilacoom. Steilacoom is the oldest incorporated town in Washington State.
- INCORRECT: STEAL-a-comb
- CORRECT: STILL-a-come
Wenatchee - Oh man, we’ve all heard the horrible mispronunciations of our great town. If you’re a parent of a recent graduate from the Wenatchee Valley, who swears they’ll never come back to live…give 'em ten or fifteen years. They come back & raise their family.
- INCORRECT: When-NOTCH-ee
- CORRECT: When-NATCH-ee ("NATCH" rhymes with SNATCH)
