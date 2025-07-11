Happily, I grew up in Washington State, spending many Septembers at the Puyallup Fair (now known as the Washington State Fair).

Because of the TV and radio commercials, I instinctively know how to pronounce Puyallup.

Here are Puyallup and other hard-to-pronounce Washington town names

Anacortes - This town was the final home of Burl Ives before his passing in 1995.

INCORRECT - Anna-CORTS

CORRECT - ANNA-kortis

Asotin - A town tucked away in the southeastern corner of Washington.

INCORRECT - as-oh-TIN

CORRECT - ass-SOH-tin

Chehalis - Located just south of Centralia.

INCORRECT - CHEE-hal-IS

CORRECT - Shh-HAY-lis

Chelan - The town’s name gets butchered by out-of-towners. Maybe not from the tens of thousands of Seattle area visitors who make this a regular (weekly) stop in the peak summer months.

INCORRECT: CHILL-lan (or as our Emergency Alert, AI voice calls it CHILL - IN).

CORRECT: Shill-ANN

Entiat - Located between Wenatchee and Chelan on the Columbia River.

INCORRECT: IN-tee-OUGHT

CORRECT: inny-AT

Ephrata - The county seat of Grant County and proud home of the Canal Caper 10k running race.

INCORRECT: EFF-ruh-tuh (or as my buddy’s mom calls it: YOU-fray-tuh)

CORRECT: EE-fray-duh

Hoquiam: These folks know 50 types of mist and drizzle.

INCORRECT: HOK-why-am

CORRECT: Ho-KWEE-um

Malaga: Home to the shut-down Alcoa Aluminum Plant and one of my favorite bike routes: Joe Miller Road.

INCORRECT: mill-LAW-GAH (I heard a radio commercial, voiced by some guy, from out of town.

CORRECT: MAL-uh-GUH

Mazama - A beautiful small town in Methow Valley (we’ll get to Methow next).

INCORRECT: MAZZ-uh-muh

CORRECT: Mizz-ZAM-muh

Methow - If it weren't for the occasional wildfires that zip through occasionally, I would consider moving there to retire.

INCORRECT: meth-OW

CORRECT: met-HOW

Naches - Love stopping here for a to-go cup of coffee on the way to White Pass (Don’t forget to hang a left-hand turn to stay on HWY 12…otherwise, you’ll end up in the Mount Rainier National Park…something I’ve done)

INCORRECT: NACH-es

CORRECT: Nah-CHEESE

Okanogan - A friend of mine was pulled over for a DUI on a late Saturday night. His wife called me (from the other side of the mountains) and asked if I’d drive up, pay his $1,000 bail, and drive him back to my place. Getting there from Wenatchee is quite a haul.

INCORRECT: OAK-kuh-NO-gin

CORRECT: OAK-kuh-NOGGIN

Palouse - A town, an area, a culture that lots of Coug’ fans love and embrace.

INCORRECT: Puh-LOUSE (rhymes with blouse)

CORRECT: Puh-LOOSE

Pateros - Home of the Pateros Strong sign that defiantly went up after the 2014 wildfire destroyed a portion town.

KHQ Local News (Facebook) KHQ Local News loading...

INCORRECT: Patter-ros ("ros" rhyming with gross)

CORRECT: PIT-tare-US (The “tare” rhymes with dare)

Pend Oreille County - A county, in the far northeast corner of Washington, that borders Canada to the north and Idaho to the east.

INCORRECT: Pend-or-REALLY County

CORRECT: Ponder-RAY County

Puyallup - Home of the Washington State Fair, or from back in the day: The Puyallup Fair (TV commercial from 1976).

INCORRECT: Poo-YALLUP

CORRECT: pew-AL-up

Sequim - My first visit to Sequim on the Olympic Peninsula was to visit the Olympic Game Farm.

INCORRECT: see-KWIM

CORRECT: SKWIM

Steilacoom - Located south of Tacoma, known initially as Port Steilacoom. Steilacoom is the oldest incorporated town in Washington State.

INCORRECT: STEAL-a-comb

CORRECT: STILL-a-come

Wenatchee - Oh man, we’ve all heard the horrible mispronunciations of our great town. If you’re a parent of a recent graduate from the Wenatchee Valley, who swears they’ll never come back to live…give 'em ten or fifteen years. They come back & raise their family.

INCORRECT: When-NOTCH-ee

CORRECT: When-NATCH-ee ("NATCH" rhymes with SNATCH)

And if you're a local, you might not even use those names at all- There's nothing more personal than a nickname, and even cities and suburbs can end up with special nicknames. Sometimes it's something tongue-in-cheek from its residents or rivals, and sometimes it's an official "motto" meant to promote the city through tourism.

We've compiled dozens of Washington city nicknames to offer you a virtual tour of the weird and wacky names we've given our favorite local areas in the Evergreen state. How many of them have you heard? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

9 Amazing Optical Illusion Attractions You Must Visit in Washington State Here are 9 amazing optical illusion attractions you must visit in Washington State, from Prosser's Gravity Hill to a laser light show at the Grand Coulee Dam, there's something for everyone. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals