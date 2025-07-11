Can You Pronounce These Washington Town Names Correctly?

Happily, I grew up in Washington State, spending many Septembers at the Puyallup Fair (now known as the Washington State Fair).

Because of the TV and radio commercials, I instinctively know how to pronounce Puyallup.

Here are Puyallup and other hard-to-pronounce Washington town names 

Anacortes - This town was the final home of Burl Ives before his passing in 1995. 

  • INCORRECT - Anna-CORTS
  • CORRECT - ANNA-kortis

Asotin - A town tucked away in the southeastern corner of Washington.

  • INCORRECT - as-oh-TIN
  • CORRECT - ass-SOH-tin

Chehalis - Located just south of Centralia.

  • INCORRECT - CHEE-hal-IS
  • CORRECT - Shh-HAY-lis

Chelan - The town’s name gets butchered by out-of-towners. Maybe not from the tens of thousands of Seattle area visitors who make this a regular (weekly) stop in the peak summer months.

  • INCORRECT: CHILL-lan (or as our Emergency Alert, AI voice calls it CHILL - IN).
  • CORRECT: Shill-ANN

Entiat - Located between Wenatchee and Chelan on the Columbia River. 

  • INCORRECT: IN-tee-OUGHT
  • CORRECT: inny-AT

Ephrata - The county seat of Grant County and proud home of the Canal Caper 10k running race.

  • INCORRECT: EFF-ruh-tuh (or as my buddy’s mom calls it: YOU-fray-tuh)
  • CORRECT: EE-fray-duh

Hoquiam: These folks know 50 types of mist and drizzle.

  • INCORRECT: HOK-why-am
  • CORRECT: Ho-KWEE-um

Malaga: Home to the shut-down Alcoa Aluminum Plant and one of my favorite bike routes: Joe Miller Road. 

  • INCORRECT: mill-LAW-GAH (I heard a radio commercial, voiced by some guy, from out of town.
  • CORRECT: MAL-uh-GUH

Mazama - A beautiful small town in Methow Valley (we’ll get to Methow next).

  • INCORRECT: MAZZ-uh-muh
  • CORRECT: Mizz-ZAM-muh

Methow - If it weren't for the occasional wildfires that zip through occasionally, I would consider moving there to retire.

  • INCORRECT: meth-OW
  • CORRECT: met-HOW

Naches - Love stopping here for a to-go cup of coffee on the way to White Pass (Don’t forget to hang a left-hand turn to stay on HWY 12…otherwise, you’ll end up in the Mount Rainier National Park…something I’ve done)

  • INCORRECT: NACH-es
  • CORRECT: Nah-CHEESE

Okanogan - A friend of mine was pulled over for a DUI on a late Saturday night. His wife called me (from the other side of the mountains) and asked if I’d drive up, pay his $1,000 bail, and drive him back to my place. Getting there from Wenatchee is quite a haul.

  • INCORRECT: OAK-kuh-NO-gin
  • CORRECT: OAK-kuh-NOGGIN

Palouse - A town, an area, a culture that lots of Coug’ fans love and embrace.

  • INCORRECT: Puh-LOUSE (rhymes with blouse)
  • CORRECT: Puh-LOOSE

Pateros - Home of the Pateros Strong sign that defiantly went up after the 2014 wildfire destroyed a portion town.

  • INCORRECT: Patter-ros ("ros" rhyming with gross)
  • CORRECT: PIT-tare-US (The “tare” rhymes with dare)

Pend Oreille County - A county, in the far northeast corner of Washington, that borders Canada to the north and Idaho to the east.

  • INCORRECT: Pend-or-REALLY County
  • CORRECT: Ponder-RAY County

Puyallup - Home of the Washington State Fair, or from back in the day: The Puyallup Fair (TV commercial from 1976).

  • INCORRECT: Poo-YALLUP
  • CORRECT: pew-AL-up

Sequim - My first visit to Sequim on the Olympic Peninsula was to visit the Olympic Game Farm.

  • INCORRECT: see-KWIM
  • CORRECT: SKWIM

Steilacoom - Located south of Tacoma, known initially as Port Steilacoom. Steilacoom is the oldest incorporated town in Washington State.

  • INCORRECT: STEAL-a-comb
  • CORRECT: STILL-a-come

Wenatchee - Oh man, we’ve all heard the horrible mispronunciations of our great town. If you’re a parent of a recent graduate from the Wenatchee Valley, who swears they’ll never come back to live…give 'em ten or fifteen years. They come back & raise their family.

  • INCORRECT: When-NOTCH-ee
  • CORRECT: When-NATCH-ee ("NATCH" rhymes with SNATCH)

