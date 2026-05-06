No matter if you choose a cozy cabin near Leavenworth or a modern condo in downtown Seattle, vacation rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo let you experience Washington in a new way. These stays are usually safe, but travel experts say taking a few simple security steps can help you relax as soon as you arrive.

Think about safety before you leave the Wenatchee Valley. Look up the neighborhood and read recent reviews, especially those that mention security or how the host responds to issues.

When you get to your rental, spend ten minutes going through this important safety checklist:

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1. Check for Cameras. Your privacy matters. Hosts can usually have security cameras outside, but hidden cameras inside are not allowed by most platforms. Take a quick look around living spaces and bedrooms for anything that seems out of place or looks like a camera.

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2. Check Safety Alarms. Make sure the rental has working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. These small checks can save lives, especially in older places or homes with gas appliances.

3. Keep Your Valuables Safe. Avoid leaving your passport, cash, or jewelry out in the open. Use a safe if one is available, or lock your valuables in your suitcase.

4. Learn the Exits. Take a moment to find all the exits. In case of an emergency at night, make sure you know how to unlock doors and where the fire extinguisher is.

5. Add Extra Security. You can bring portable travel alarms for doors or windows to feel even safer. Also, keep your location sharing on for a trusted friend or family member so someone always knows where you are.

By following these simple steps, you can focus on enjoying the beauty and hospitality of the Pacific Northwest. Have a safe trip.

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