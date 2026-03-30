If you’re one of the many Wenatchee Valley families getting ready to fly out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this summer, get ready to be patient. Delays happen more often in the hot summer months. It's worse for some airlines than others.

Seattle-Tacoma International’s Summer Flight Delay Trends

Travel experts at Compare the Market say that almost 1 in 5 flights at SEA are delayed by an average of 15 minutes. Delays get even worse in summer. June is the toughest month, with 28% of flights running late. July follows at 25%, and August at 24%. Even May is up to 21%.

So, if you’re planning a trip to Disneyland, Hawaii, or the beach during peak season, there’s a good chance your flight might not leave on time.

If you live in Wenatchee, Leavenworth, or Moses Lake, you already have a three-hour drive to SEA. These delays can turn a fun trip into a tiring experience with missed connections, extra hotel stays, and unhappy kids.

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Some airlines have more delays than others at Seattle. Hawaiian Airlines has a 34% delay rate, American Airlines is at 26%, Southwest at 25%, and Alaska Airlines, which many locals use, is at 22%. Cancellations are still low at about 1%, but that doesn’t help much if you’re waiting at the gate.

The good news is that you can improve your chances with these four simple steps:

Book early-morning flights whenever you can, as they are the least likely to be delayed.

If your schedule allows, try to avoid traveling in late June and July.

Plan for longer layovers if you have connecting flights.

Watch your flight status closely, especially if there are thunderstorms in the forecast.

Travel in summer 2026 will be busy. Planning ahead now can save you hours of frustration later. Safe travels, Washington. Hopefully, your only delay will be choosing which mountain view to enjoy first.