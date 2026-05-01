The Wenatchee AppleSox are sticking close to home this summer, turning to the Washington junior college scene to add three standout sophomores to the 2026 roster.

Nathan Woodside, Noah Figuered, and Sawyer Wickerstrom each bring their own strengths to the team, adding depth and experience.

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Catcher Nathan Woodside comes from Lower Columbia CC with a "golden glove" reputation. Standing at 5-foot-7, Woodside is known for his strong defense and has a .993 fielding percentage. He’ll be teaming up again with his Red Devils teammate Harlan Rowe, giving the 'Sox a ready-made battery.

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Infielder Noah Figuered joins from Edmonds CC after playing with the Bellingham Bells. Figuered is quick on his feet, stealing 53 bases this season and hitting .315. His speed makes him a real threat on the bases.

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The third addition is right-handed pitcher Sawyer Wickerstrom. After transferring from Utah Valley to Everett CC, Wickerstrom has put up a 1.29 ERA and 62 strikeouts. He’s the fourth Trojan pitcher to join the team, and his control and junior college success make him a strong option for the starting rotation. 'Sox fans, get ready—the valley just got even more talented.

What are the Wenatchee AppleSox, and what kind of league do they play in?

The Wenatchee AppleSox are a top collegiate summer baseball team that brings talented college players to the Wenatchee Valley. These athletes use wood bats and play in the West Coast League (WCL), a leading developmental league with teams from Washington, Oregon, and Canada. The WCL is similar to professional minor-league baseball. The AppleSox have won five West Coast League championships, which is the second-most in league history.

When does the Wenatchee AppleSox Season begin?

The 2026 AppleSox season starts on the road in Edmonton on Friday, May 29. The home opener is Friday, June 5, when the AppleSox host Kamloops at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium on the Wenatchee Valley College campus. The team will play 29 home games through mid-August. Season tickets are available now at applesox.com/season-tickets.

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