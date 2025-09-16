The most common city that people leave behind to come to Wenatchee is Seattle. No other town or city came close to the number of Seattle transplants relocating to the Wenatchee Valley.

Ever lose a bidding war on a house in Wenatchee to a family from Seattle?

You're not alone. Seattle residents frequently outbid you for a home here in the Wenatchee Valley - and they often pay with cash.

Seattle residents are selling their average homes and moving to Wenatchee, where they can buy larger, more affordable properties and have extra cash to outbid other buyers. Many people in Seattle are also tired of spending 4 to 6 hours stuck in traffic at Snoqualmie Pass while towing an RV and a boat to enjoy the sun in North Central Washington during long holiday weekends.

Why not just move to vacationland USA?

What surprised me was seeing that, for Wenatchee, the #2 city people most commonly relocate to is actually from Houston, Texas.

Goodbye, Spacetown - hello Sunnyslope!

Here are the five most popular towns from which people come to Wenatchee.

5 - Los Angeles, California (17)

4 - San Francisco, California (20)

3 - Portland, Oregon (40)

2 - Houston, Texas (55)

1 - Seattle, Washington (2,174)

FIGURES are from May 2025, courtesy of Redfin, with the following disclaimer: “This data does not reflect actual moves. The latest migration analysis is based on a sample of about two million Redfin.com users who searched for homes across more than 100 metro areas. To be included in this dataset, a Redfin.com user must have viewed at least 10 homes in three months. This dataset excludes all rental data.” -Redfin

The most popular destination for Wenatchee residents to move to is Phoenix

Many retirees consider Arizona a great place to live. If you're tired of shoveling snow from your driveway and sidewalks every winter, Arizona could be the answer for you.

Other towns popular with outgoing Wenatchee residents include Spokane, Hilo, and Sacramento. Here is the top 10 “I gotta get outta here” list seen below.

What are the top five towns people are leaving Wenatchee for?

5 - Hilo, Hawaii (9)

4 - Boise, Idaho (11)

3 - Spokane, Washington (18)

2 - Moses Lake, Washington (26)

1 - Phoenix, Arizona (43)

INFO SOURCE: Redfin.com

