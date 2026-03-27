Wenatchee Valley shoppers who dislike waiting for packages now have another reason to celebrate, or at least to keep checking their tracking apps.

FedEx announced this week that it is launching FedEx SameDay Local, a new service allowing online retailers to offer customers two-hour or end-of-day delivery options at checkout. This announcement follows Amazon’s recent expansion of its one-hour and three-hour delivery options to hundreds of U.S. cities and over 2,000 towns.

FedEx is partnering with last-mile delivery company OneRail to use a national network of over 1,000 local delivery providers. Shoppers will get near real-time tracking, predictive arrival estimates, and 24/7 customer support. The service can handle everything from small packages to large and oversized items, which could give it an edge over some competitors.

FedEx SameDay Local: A New Challenger for Speed

Details about which cities will launch first, when the service will reach Washington, and how much it will cost are still unknown. The timing is not accidental. Amazon’s push for one-hour delivery in big cities and three-hour delivery in many smaller communities, including parts of the Pacific Northwest, has increased competition for same-day delivery. UPS and Walmart are also working to speed up their services.

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What This Means for Central Washington Shoppers

For people in North Central Washington, including Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Chelan, and nearby areas, this news could mean less waiting for everyday essentials, electronics, or even larger household items ordered from participating retailers. Local FedEx stations and authorized shipping centers already serve the valley well, and SameDay Local could make that service even faster.

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Industry experts say this faster pace reflects changes in consumer expectations since the pandemic. Shoppers want convenience without giving up choice, and delivery companies are working hard to meet those demands.

More information about when SameDay Local will be available in Washington is expected in the next few months. Until then, watch your favorite online stores for new delivery options at checkout.

Soon, getting packages faster in the Wenatchee Valley could be as easy as clicking a button.

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