Here in the Wenatchee Valley, most of us rely on our cars. We use them for everything from quick errands to weekend getaways over the Cascades. But things are changing on the other side of the Mountains. New York City is still the top city for public transit, but a recent Travel & Leisure ranking shows that more U.S. cities are making it possible—and even enjoyable—to live without a car.

Washington, D.C., took the second spot in the ranking, with Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, and Boston close behind. Seattle also made it into the top five, ahead of big cities like Chicago and Philadelphia.

What Makes Seattle’s Public Transit System Work?

Sound Transit Link Light Rail (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images) Sound Transit Link Light Rail (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images) loading...

What sets Seattle apart? Experts say it’s the city’s strong connectivity. King County Metro and Sound Transit run a large bus system and a growing light rail that connects Sea-Tac Airport to downtown and other areas. To help people in neighborhoods get to transit, they’ve added flexible, on-demand microtransit options. Seattle’s famous ferries also help commuters cross Puget Sound every day, not just tourists looking for a scenic trip.

A ferry boat departs Downtown Seattle (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) A ferry boat departs Downtown Seattle (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) loading...

With I-5 traffic getting worse, more people in Western Washington are choosing trains or buses instead of sitting in long commutes. Public transit not only helps you avoid traffic and high gas prices, but it also gives you a chance to watch people instead of staring at brake lights.

Brake Lights vs. Transit: Is the Future of Commuting Car-Free?

This makes you wonder: if you could walk outside and catch a reliable, well-connected transit system, would you stop using your car? Seattle is showing that the future could be all about public transit riders.

The Ten U.S. Cities with the Best Public Transportation (Source: Travel & Leisure)

1- New York City

2 - Washington, D.C.

3 - Champaign-Urbana, Illinois

4 - Boston, Massachusetts

5. -Seattle, Washington

6 - Portland, Oregon

7 - Honolulu, Hawaii

8 - Chicago, Illinois

9 - Jersey City, New Jersey

10 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

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