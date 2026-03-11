Shcherbyna Pots Ninth Power Play Goal in Front of Largest Crowd Ever to Witness Wenatchee Contest

EDMONTON, Alberta – After an overtime win over the Red Deer Rebels Tuesday night, the turnaround was a brief one for the Wenatchee Wild, with a matchup against the Edmonton Oil Kings on the docket Wednesday morning. The biggest home-ice advantage for the Oil Kings, though, may have been in the stands.

17,663 fans, most of them local students, witnessed a 6-1 Oil Kings victory as the club hosted its annual “Hockey Hooky” game, attracting young fans from across the Edmonton metro. It was the largest “Hockey Hooky” crowd in Oil Kings history, and the 11th consecutive crowd of at least 10,000 for the promotion – it also broke a three-month-old mark for the most fans ever to witness a Wenatchee junior hockey contest, after the Wild defeated the Calgary Hitmen in their Teddy Bear Toss game at Scotiabank Saddledome in December.

The Edmonton special teams were potent on Wednesday, but the Wild came within five seconds of killing their first power play of the day before Kayden Stroeder punched in a rebound goal at the three-minute mark of the opening stanza. With Wenatchee on their first power play, Andrew O’Neill grabbed the puck and raced it down the ice, throwing it past Mark Djomo at 6:47 to put the Oil Kings ahead by two. Lukas Sawchyn scored Edmonton’s first 5-on-5 goal with 3:53 left in the period, sending his team to a 3-0 lead at the break.

Wenatchee Wild Wenatchee Wild loading...

The Oil Kings expanded the lead in the second, starting with Dylan Dean’s swat on the doorstep off a goal-line pass from Sawchyn, giving Edmonton two goals on the power play and a four-goal cushion. Wenatchee headed to the final minute of the period on the power play, but a clearing attempt bounded to Gavin Hodnett, who rushed it down ice for a fifth Edmonton goal with 27.5 seconds on the clock.

The final Edmonton goal came on a backhand toss to Djomo’s left from Miroslav Holinka at 4:35 of the third. However, the Wild busted up the Parker Snell shutout bid with a Luka Shcherbyna snipe from the right wing on the power play with 6:57 to go.

Snell stopped 26 of 27 Wild shots, notching his 19th victory of the season, and Edmonton closed out the day at 2-for-6 on the power play. Sawchyn led the way with a goal and two assists, while four other Oil Kings finished with a goal and an assist apiece. Edmonton climbed to 41-17-3-2 with the win.

Shcherbyna extended his team leads with his 23rd goal and ninth power play goal of the season, while Josh Toll extended his point streak to seven games, matching Wenatchee’s team high for the season. Levi Benson tallied the other assist on Shcherbyna’s marker, extending his own point streak to six games. The Wild connected on one of their four power plays, as Djomo stopped 29 Edmonton shots in the loss. The Wild dropped to 24-35-3-2, officially seeing their bid for a Western Conference playoff spot come to a close.

Wenatchee returns to British Columbia and the Pacific time zone for a weekend pair at the Prince George Cougars, starting with a Friday tilt at CN Centre. The opening puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with live coverage available on Newsradio 560 KPQ and Victory+. Wenatchee’s last home game of the year sees the Everett Silvertips stop by Friday, March 20, for the team’s FANtastic FANale presented by Ag Supply.

Tickets for Wenatchee’s final regular-season home game, as well as 2026-27 season tickets, are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825 or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team’s website and on the team’s social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

-Austin Draude, Wenatchee Wild