It's been an honor to closely follow the Wenatchee Wild and the entire Western Hockey League. As I write this, the 2nd round of the WHL Playoffs is in full swing. We are currently watching future legends battle for the WHL Ed Chynoweth Cup. This is my third year of media voting for the WHL awards. Media votes are due by this Thursday. Here is what I'm about to send in. I've considered both the stats and the special qualities that set the players, coaches, and General Managers apart.

Here are my picks for the WHL’s top honors this season:

WHL Player of the Year (Four Broncos Memorial Trophy)

Tij Iginla via Getty Images Tij Iginla via Getty Images loading...

My selection: Tij Iginla (Kelowna Rockets). The Tigers’ young roster is impressive, but Iginla stands out as the true game-breaker. He leads the Rockets in big moments, and his pro-level shot and physical development make him the heart of the league this year. He’s not just playing—he’s controlling every shift.

WHL Rookie of the Year (Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy)

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My selection: Brock Cripps (Prince Albert Raiders). It’s rare for a young defenseman to handle the blue line with the poise Cripps has shown. JP Hurlbert dazzles offensively in Kamloops, but Cripps is logging big minutes in every situation. His defensive awareness and ability to help the transition game are impressive for a rookie.

WHL Goaltender of the Year (Del Wilson Memorial Trophy)

Tobias Tvrznik via Wenatchee Wild Tobias Tvrznik via Wenatchee Wild loading...

My selection: Tobias Tvrznik (Wenatchee Wild) deserves the title for his elite resilience. Ranking third in the WHL with a .913 save percentage, he anchored the Wild while facing the Western Conference's third-highest shot volume. A consistent Second Team All-Star, Tvrznik’s 60-save debut proved he is the league’s premier workhorse netminder. Yes, Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars) has been a wall in net, but Tobi consistently kept Wenatchee in a ton of games all season long.

WHL Defenceman of the Year (Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy)

My selection: Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips). The Exceptional Status label brings a lot of pressure, but DuPont has more than lived up to it. His ability to escape pressure and see the ice is rare. As a fan of a US Division team, we get the privilege of seeing Landon play the Wenatchee Wild 8 games a season (four in the Town Toyota Center). I appreciate watching him run the Everett power play - just not against us.

WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player (Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy)

Jordan Gavin (via Brandon Wheat Kings) Jordan Gavin (via Brandon Wheat Kings) loading...

My selection: Jordan Gavin (Brandon Wheat Kings). Gavin is the definition of a clean competitor. Scoring at a point-per-game rate while staying out of the penalty box shows his discipline and hockey smarts. He wins with skill and intelligence, not by drawing penalties.

WHL Coach of the Year (Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy)

Mark Lamb via CHL.ca Mark Lamb via CHL.ca loading...

My selection: Mark Lamb (Prince George Cougars). Lamb has turned Prince George into a model for building a team. He is also the squad's GM. His organization never has to go "all-in," trading the future for winning now. Mark knows how to balance the personalities of top NHL prospects and smoothly integrates young players. The Cougars’ smart in-game changes show his forty years of hockey experience.

WHL Executive of the Year (Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy)

Willie Desjardins (via Medicine Hat Tigers) Willie Desjardins (via Medicine Hat Tigers) loading...

My selection: Willie Desjardins (Medicine Hat Tigers). Desjardins has created the ideal situation in Medicine Hat. By bringing in the Ruck twins and building around players like Pickford and Woo, he’s set the Tigers up for several years of championship runs. He’s built the fastest, most exciting team in the East.

WHL Humanitarian of the Year (Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy)

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My selection: Brady Ness & Ethan Semeniuk (Moose Jaw Warriors). Ness and Semeniuk have set the bar for community involvement in Moose Jaw. Their work with youth programs and mental health support goes well beyond the rink. They show what it means to be true WHL student-athletes.

Iconic TEAM USA Hockey Photos Gallery Credit: Clay Moden