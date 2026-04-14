My 2026 WHL Award Picks, Included One Wenatchee Wild Player
It's been an honor to closely follow the Wenatchee Wild and the entire Western Hockey League. As I write this, the 2nd round of the WHL Playoffs is in full swing. We are currently watching future legends battle for the WHL Ed Chynoweth Cup. This is my third year of media voting for the WHL awards. Media votes are due by this Thursday. Here is what I'm about to send in. I've considered both the stats and the special qualities that set the players, coaches, and General Managers apart.
Here are my picks for the WHL’s top honors this season:
WHL Player of the Year (Four Broncos Memorial Trophy)
My selection: Tij Iginla (Kelowna Rockets). The Tigers’ young roster is impressive, but Iginla stands out as the true game-breaker. He leads the Rockets in big moments, and his pro-level shot and physical development make him the heart of the league this year. He’s not just playing—he’s controlling every shift.
WHL Rookie of the Year (Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy)
My selection: Brock Cripps (Prince Albert Raiders). It’s rare for a young defenseman to handle the blue line with the poise Cripps has shown. JP Hurlbert dazzles offensively in Kamloops, but Cripps is logging big minutes in every situation. His defensive awareness and ability to help the transition game are impressive for a rookie.
WHL Goaltender of the Year (Del Wilson Memorial Trophy)
My selection: Tobias Tvrznik (Wenatchee Wild) deserves the title for his elite resilience. Ranking third in the WHL with a .913 save percentage, he anchored the Wild while facing the Western Conference's third-highest shot volume. A consistent Second Team All-Star, Tvrznik’s 60-save debut proved he is the league’s premier workhorse netminder. Yes, Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars) has been a wall in net, but Tobi consistently kept Wenatchee in a ton of games all season long.
WHL Defenceman of the Year (Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy)
WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player (Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy)
WHL Coach of the Year (Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy)
WHL Executive of the Year (Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy)
My selection: Willie Desjardins (Medicine Hat Tigers). Desjardins has created the ideal situation in Medicine Hat. By bringing in the Ruck twins and building around players like Pickford and Woo, he’s set the Tigers up for several years of championship runs. He’s built the fastest, most exciting team in the East.
WHL Humanitarian of the Year (Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy)
Iconic TEAM USA Hockey Photos
Gallery Credit: Clay Moden
Utah Mammoth Hockey 2025-26
Gallery Credit: Greg Jannetta