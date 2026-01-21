RiverCom 911 is inviting the public to learn more about its proposed sales tax measure ahead of the February election.

Two informational meetings are scheduled.

The first is Monday, January 26 at 6 p.m. at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St. in Wenatchee.

The second will be held Monday, February 2 at 6 p.m. at the Douglas County TLS Building in East Wenatchee, 140 19th St. NW.

Those unable to attend can find additional information online at www.rivercom911.org/sales-tax-proposal.

