RiverCom 911 is reaching capacity as incidents increase across Chelan and Douglas counties.

Why RiverCom 911 Is Reaching Capacity

Executive Director Doug Jones said calls to the regional dispatch center have increased more than 15 percent over the past five years. RiverCom answers 911 calls and dispatches emergency responders for 22 police, fire, and EMS agencies across the two-county area. The increase is placing added strain on the system and the professionals who keep it running.

“Every incident requires focused attention—entering records, logging names, adding comments, and coordinating with first responders,” Jones said. “These incidents are what drive our workload, and they’re increasing every year.”

What’s Next: Funding Options on the Table

RiverCom recently applied for a grant to fund a facility expansion, but did not receive the funds. The agency adds they must upgrade to next-generation 911 systems, cybersecurity protections, and expand radio coverage in rural and mountainous areas where unreliable signals can delay response times.

The RiverCom Administrative Board is currently evaluating all available funding options.