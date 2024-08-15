Rivercom Has New Menu Options For Non Emergency Callers

There are new changes to the RiverCom 911 non-emergency line for Chelan and Douglas counties..

Callers will now encounter a phone tree system with instructions offered in both English and Spanish.

The menu lets users file reports or incidents, reach specific agencies and records departments.

It also has options to contact the Humane Society and Washington State Patrol.

The public is asked to be prepared for this new system when calling.

