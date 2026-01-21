The railroad crossing on 9th Street in Wenatchee will be closed.

READ MORE: Drivers Advised of Closures on Wenatchee River Bridge

The City of Wenatchee said the road will close at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21 and remain closed through Friday morning.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) will complete track work in preparation for the City's upcoming railroad crossing improvement project.

City of Wenatchee City of Wenatchee loading...

There will be a signed detour in place using 5th Street and access to Walla Walla Ave. will be maintained through the detour.

The City asks motorists to plan extra travel time and use caution in the area.