9th Street Railroad Crossing to Close for Track Work
The railroad crossing on 9th Street in Wenatchee will be closed.
The City of Wenatchee said the road will close at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21 and remain closed through Friday morning.
The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) will complete track work in preparation for the City's upcoming railroad crossing improvement project.
There will be a signed detour in place using 5th Street and access to Walla Walla Ave. will be maintained through the detour.
The City asks motorists to plan extra travel time and use caution in the area.
