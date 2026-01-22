Numerica Performing Arts Center and KPQ welcome the world-renowned ensemble Pink Martini, accompanied by the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra (WVSO), for two performances Jan. 24th/25th.

The eclectic Pink Martini, featuring lead vocalist Storm Large, will be backed by the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Nik Caoile.

This is Pink Martini's third visit to Wenatchee, but the first time backed by the WVSO, offering a lush musical experience for the audience

Wenatchee Symphony Orchestra, 2025 Nutcracker/WVSO.com Wenatchee Symphony Orchestra, 2025 Nutcracker/WVSO.com loading...

Get our free mobile app

Pink Martini was founded in 1994 by pianist Thomas Lauderdale in Portland, Oregon. Group members call it a little orchestra that crosses several styles, such as classical, Latin, traditional pop, jazz, and international standards.

Pink Martini/Pink Martini.com Pink Martini/Pink Martini.com loading...

The featured vocalist for the Wenatchee performances is Storm Large, who told KPQ that she performs songs in about 20 different languages depending on the set list. She will front the group on the current tour that includes sold-out concerts throughout the Northwest, California, and Oregon before heading east to stops in Denver, Miami, Atlanta, Montreal, Germany, Austria, and France.

As of this publication, a handful of tickets remained for the Saturday, Jan. 24th performance at 7:30pm, and it is essentially a sell-out, but tickets remain for the Sunday, Jan. 25th show at 2pm.