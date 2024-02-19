WHL Playoff Spots Up for Grabs with One Month Left in the Season

Depending on whose schedule you look at there are only about a dozen games left in the 2023-24 WHL regular season. There's a fair amount of drama as we enter the final four weeks of play.

Spotlight on the WHL Eastern Conference

The Three Beasts of the East are led by the Saskatoon Blades.

Saskatoon has been in great form and should lock up home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. Blades head coach Brennan Sonne is motivating his team to keep their foot on the gas pedal - ensuring the best overall record - and keeping home ice through all the rounds, including the WHL Finals.

Saskatoon currently has a 17-point lead over the Medicine Hat Tigers and the surging Moose Jaw Warriors - both of whom are clawing for the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference.



Swift Current's current form put them past Red Deer for the fourth seed. On Canada's Family Day, Swift Current beat Moose Jaw 5-2. Here's their buzzer beating 3rd goal of the day.

The Broncos have been on a tear since the trading deadline - Their blockbuster trade that landed 20-year-old Conor Geekie from Wenatchee let the league and the hockey world know that Swift Current is in win-now mode.

Conor Geekie traded to Swift Current Conor Geekie Swift Current trade haul CREDIT Wenatchee Wild via X loading...

The Fight for the Eastern Conference 8th Seed

Between the three teams of Prince Albert, Calgary, and Lethbridge - only two will likely get into the playoffs. Regina’s big win over the Calgary Hitmen on Family Day at the Brandt Centre shows signs of the Pats not throwing in the towel just yet. Regina will need to get hot and have some help to into the WHL's first round.



Spotlight on the WHL Western Conference

The big three out west have been the Everett Silvertips, the Portland Winterhawks, and the Prince George Cougars.

On Sunday Portland squared off with Everett at the Angel of the Winds arena…Everett goalie Tyler Palmer netted a shutout as the Tips beat the Winterhawks 4-0.

Who will win the West's 4th Seed?

It’s a question of which team can find a groove and get hot in time for playoffs.

Wenatchee Wild assistant coach Andrew Saurer spoke on the Friday Wild post-game radio show. He said the young team needs to find their spark and get hot in the final weeks of the season. Funks can happen and it’s just a matter of righting the ship and being focused on every shift. The time to get it right needs to happen soon - as Wenatchee has lost 6 out of their last 7 games. The Wild's one recent bright spot came last week with a 7-4 win over Seattle.

The Victoria Royals also have recently struggled - but have found a couple of wins of late and lead Wenatchee by 2 points in the standings. Wenatchee thankfully has three games in hand. It is going to be an interesting four weeks.

The Vancouver Giants remain one of WHL's hottest teams

Entering this past weekend, the Giants were rollin' on a 10-game point streak.

Friday's win over the conference-leading Portland Winterhawks was a "huge confidence boost," With their recent tear…Vancouver has their sights on a top-4 finish in the Western Conference.

Back at the January 10th trading deadline - Vancouver was the 8th seed. They now sit in 6th in the Western Conference - only a few points below the Wenatchee Wild.



The Spokane Chiefs hold onto the 8th and final playoff spot and need to keep their form - to hold off the Tri-City Americans who need to go on a tear to qualify for the postseason.

