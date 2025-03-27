The winter closure on the Wenatchee Foothills trail system will end on Monday, April 1st.

Chelan County PUD, Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) and the city of Wenatchee restrict access every December on over 3,100 acres of mule deer seasonal habitat to help them survive the winter without the stress of human interaction.

The Wenatchee Foothills trail system will reopen for public use on April 1st for hikers, runners, to enjoy the trail system again.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s compliance with the winter closure. The Wenatchee Foothills are tremendously valuable for deer and other wildlife, especially during the winter months, and for trails users during the spring, summer, and fall.” -- Chelan PUD Senior Wildlife Biologist Von Pope.

The winter closures are managed by Chelan PUD, CDLT and the City of Wenatchee;

Chelan PUD manages the roughly 960 acre Home Water Wildlife Preserve section of Sage Hills trails under it's federal license to operate Rock Island Dam. The winter closure is a condition of the seasonal trail use permit.

Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and the City of Wenatchee close public access to more than 2,200 acres of open space adjacent to PUD property for additional winter range for wildlife.

CDLT is planning improvements to trail access this spring

Re-grading work is scheduled for the Coyote Trail. A project to improve access at Horse Lake Trailhead and restoring sections of the Lower Castle Rock Trails are also planned. This fall, Saddle Rock East Trail will be reconstructed and the Lightning Trail will be re-graded, according to Ryan Graig, the Trails Project Manager for CDLT.

CDLT is celebrating 40 years of land conservation with 40 free events. Learn more on the CDLT website and get updates on trail conditions and weather-related closures.