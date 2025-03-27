Moses Lake Police Department names the remaining suspects in the March 21 drive-by homicide investigation.

Captain Jeff Sursely says detectives have identified 20-year-old Jose Beltran-Rodriguez and 18-year-old Matthew Valdez, both from Moses Lake.

Both are wanted for first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, and felon in possession of a firearm for the drive-by shooting killing a 14-year-old boy on Loop Drive in Moses Lake. The shooting also injured a 12-year-old and two 17-year-olds and a 26-year-old woman - Crystal Santoyo, who is engaged to MLPD detective Juan Serrato.

The four surviving victims have been released from the hospital following treatment for their gunshot wounds.

The U.S. Marshals and the ATF continue to search for both individuals, and the Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to their capture.