In August 1997, 700 volunteers collaborated to create a 40,000-pound apple pie, which was recognized as the world's largest apple pie by the Guinness Book of World Records.

How many ingredients were needed?

Volunteers sliced 32,000 pounds of apples to fill a 44-foot by 24-foot pie tin, designed by Kyle Rumble of Pacific Engineering and Design.

The record-setting apple pie needed 3,175 pounds of flour, 3,500 pounds of sugar, and 100 pounds of cinnamon.

Pouring sugar & cinnamon into the World's Largest Apple Pie CREDIT Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center (via Facebook) Pouring sugar & cinnamon into the World's Largest Apple Pie CREDIT Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center loading...

How long did it take to plan the world's largest apple pie?

Pauline Sweeney and her crew from the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center (then known as the North Central Washington Museum) planned and coordinated the project for six months.

‘(We) worked 24/7 on the design to bake this (huge) pie for about 6 months. Received wonderful support from my boss, Keith Williams, former Museum Director, and everyone in our local communities from Leavenworth to Spokane. Plus received support from strangers and business from around the world in helping bake the pie.’ -Pauline Sweeney

Kyle Rumble working on the 16 ton Apple pie dish in 1997 CREDIT: Pacific Engineering & Design (via Facebook) Kyle Rumble working on the 16-ton Apple pie dish in 1997 CREDIT: Pacific Engineering & Design loading...

The crew camped out in Wenatchee’s Walla Walla Point Park along the Columbia River. There, they oversaw the construction of a propane-powered, steel-girded convection oven being custom-made for an iconic event.

What needs to happen to have a record appear in the Guinesss World Record Book?

“The pie has to be edible to make it into the Guinness Book,”-Pauline Sweeney ( via the Washington Agrinews Service)

It was edible. But did the world's largest apple pie taste good?

“It wasn’t very tasty” -Chuck Largent via a Facebook comment

“No, it was not!” agreed Cheryl Andre

Does Wenatchee STILL hold the title of the world's largest apple pie?

Yes, Wenatchee still holds the title for the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest apple pie ever baked. The 1997 event bested a group from Hewitts Farm in Chelsfield, England. That apple pie weighed 30,000 pounds and was 40 feet wide.

The 5 Best Places To Pick Delicious Apples in Washington State Pick your way through 5 of Washington State's best apple orchards Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals