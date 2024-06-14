Free Family Movie Fun at the Numerica PAC: End June Right!

It feels like 2024 is going faster. I mean think about it, we are halfway into June!

It really feels fast once the kids have their last day of school.

How are we as parents going to keep these kids occupied? While yes, I am all for boredom every once in a while, that totally helps build creativity, but let's face it, boredom does suck sometimes. SO! Let's get out with the whole family!

The Numerica PAC will be holding FREE movie days.

Yes, you saw that right!

Free kid's movies June 24-27

3 p.m. daily | Numerica Performing Arts Center

First come first serve! Show up early, and have a ball!

What a cool opportunity for the whole family, especially if you haven't seen the movies set to show.

Monday June 24th - Enchanted

Tuesday June 25th - Lego Batman

Wednesday June 26th - Trolls Band Together

Thursday June 27th - Shrek

Again, catch these kid friendly flicks at the Numerica Performing Arts Center!

Finish off your June with some fun and laughs!

The best part? It's free!

BTW! In regard to parking...

Additional parking is available on Columbia Street (use the Convention Center main entrance)

Make sure to get out of the house and enjoy the summer! It doesn't have to be outside in the miserable heat, it can be inside, the Numerica PAC, with Movies and snacks! How fun! Enjoy and remember,

If and when you do decide to go in the sun, Wear SPF!

Thank you, Numerica Performing Arts Center, for putting on such a family friendly week of afternoon movies!

