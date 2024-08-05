How am I Supposed to Attend Watershed again after 2024?

Watershed 2024 will be a year; I will NEVER forget.

I am still in awe. This is day one of being back home from the Three day super fun Country Music Festival, otherwise known as Watershed.

What is Watershed?

a three-day Camping Country Music Festival at The Gorge Amphitheater in George WA. Produced by Live Nation, the first event was held August 3–5, 2012 (Source)



I have been lucky enough to attend about 5 different Watershed years.

While each experience had it's own beauty, this years, topped them all. Like, to the point of, "I don't even know if I need to go anymore because that was just amazing and I'm just grateful to have gotten a chance to attend, let alone the activities I got to partake in!

A 2024 Watershed Experience (As Seen By Aly) Watershed 2024 was unlike any other Watershed I've been to. Scroll down to see why. Gallery Credit: Aly

So, yes, as you can see, I had a blast.

I got to watch Koe Wetzel and HARDY tee off against each other.

Backstage, HARDY and Koe were able to hang out for a bit before Koe Wetzel got on stage. And their bromance was on full display. Two outlaws of Country Music out here for the world to enjoy!

Now, go ahead, explain to me how I will ever "top" this experience.

You can't. I can't. It just simply cannot be done. And that's ok. the following years will bring new perspectives and artists as well as people to dance with. Man, CHEERS Shedders, What a Shed!

Watershed 2024, Thank you for the memories, laughs, drinks and music.

Until next time.

