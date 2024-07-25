Wanna Date A Washington Angler? Here’s Some Advice
Ok, let's be honest, it takes a special someone to date a sportsman.
Well, more so hard to date anyone who is extremely or even somewhat passionate about what they do for work and or hobbies. This is not bad by any means either. If I could fish as good as I love to color my own hair or do my own acrylic nails, I'd be a tournament fisherman. Or fisherwoman? I don't know, I'd love to fish. You get it.
I'm driving along the Columbia River
And see all the Salmon Fisherman, doing their thang n slayin fish right?
Plus, reflecting on my time working at a local sporting goods store in Wenatchee WA. And I just remember seeing all these anglers coming in to restock their supply of lures, jigs, bait, those absolutely rancid smelling scents, frozen bait from the freezer, you get it. But one thing that always stood out,
The Spouse.
May your soul be blessed with a thousand angels; you are heaven sent.
I don't mean that sarcastically either. The long days turned into nights, nights turned to mornings into days, the cost, the dedication. And I mean sure, that's for an extreme angler at times. It's also a little more demanding than, say, me throwing a few bleach foils into my hair, but I AM JUST SAYIN. Hahaha, for you or anyone you know who dates a sportsman, fisherman, hunter, I hope you can get a good chuckle out of this with me.
I asked the Question on Facebook...
The responses?! Mmm Mmm MMmm Chefs Kiss! Just take a look for yourself below.
