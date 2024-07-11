Your 13 Essentials Needed for Fun on the River!
Ok, it's finally time to enjoy the river. Have you been already?
If you get me in the water, good luck getting me out.
Living in Washington State, we are so blessed with TONS of options to go sit in some water. From the Columbia River to the Snake, Snoqualmie Falls, the list goes on.
DID YOU KNOW:
- According to one source, Washington state has 167 distinctly named rivers and creeks total in the state. (Source)
Now you do.
My personal favorite is the Columbia River.
I was raised by it, so I really know, no difference.
What does it take to have a fun time on the river?
Without saying, "Have a boat!" Bring a positive attitude, and if you choose to drink, please do so responsibly.
I made a checklist of all the items I require while out enjoying the Washington Summer heat, I'll share it with ya below.
13 Essentials for an Amazing Day on the River
Please remember, if you pack it in, you pack it out.
Please be cautious when play in or around any river.
Never underestimate the power of a river current. In fact, never underestimate the power of water in general. Water makes its own rules and we just get to deal with it. Be safe, wear a life jacket. I do not care how experienced you are in water, the water doesn't care either. BE SAFE.
Please stay hydrated too, just cause your swimming in water, doesn't mean you don't have to drink it too.
