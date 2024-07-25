What *Not* To Do During A Washington State Summer

Summers in Washington State can be brutal.

Sure, we aren't in the tropics, but the dry heat on the Eastern side of the state, ooof, will make you beg for water, shade and air conditioning.

But there are spouts (like we are currently in) where the weather fairs well for us. My favorite time of year, those Evening August Nights. Something about them takes me back to my childhood of sitting on the porch with my family while we admire the sky and recanted the day.

Back to how hot Washington Summers can be though.

This summer alone...

"July 21, 2024, broke the record for hottest day ever on Earth." Source

We know to stay in the shade, we know the basics of surviving a summer, right?

Right?!

I got to thinking the other day, "Ya know, we always see "do this!" for summer stuff, but what are some...

Things to Avoid in the Washington State Summer Heat.

I compiled a pretty good list, and I do highly suggest you take notes. We want to survive the summer heat after all right?

I wish I had taken the "drink more water" more seriously.

I am that person who has too much caffeine, and it doesn't help us! Only makes our bodies work overtime, dehydrates us and takes away from our energy levels. The exact opposite of what we should be doing.

Enjoy the water, drink the water, have all the fruits and veggies, laugh and enjoy this Washington Summer. we know in a couple months we will be complaining about how cold it is. You know I'm right ;) .

