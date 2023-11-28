The USDA has released its weekly crop progress and condition report for the Pacific Northwest. This week's report covers November 20 through November 26, 2023.

Cattle in for Winter Feeding and Fieldwork Ending in Chilly Idaho

Idaho's weather was cold this past week, with temperatures average to below average. 4 to 12 inches of snow were reported in the valley in Jerome and Twin Falls Counties. Fieldwork had been completed in Adams, Clearwater, Idaho, and Valley Counties; Bannock, Bingham, and Butte Counties also stopped fieldwork.

Most cattle have come in for winter feeding, though some still remain in pastures. The majority of corn has been harvested in Twin Falls and Jerome Counties.

Get our free mobile app

Dry Chill and Freezing Comes to Oregon as Fall Fieldwork Wraps Up

Oregon also had cold temperatures throughout the state, with Clatsop and Tillamook Counties reporting below freezing temperatures. Umatilla County faced slowed crop growth and development due to a lack of heating units.

Severe cold weather preparation is underway in Oregon. Nurseries are undergoing crop protection activities, while other producers are handling field equipment maintenance. Fall field activities are still ongoing in the state overall.

Washington Wraps Up Fall Fieldwork As Freezes Begin

All fall work has been wrapped up in Southeast Washington, which saw snowfall this past week. Northeast Washington has finished most of its fieldwork, and has moved to equipment maintenance as the ground freezes. Tractors were plowing and disking in Yakima County fields.

For full details including soil moisture conditions and winter wheat condition, view the full USDA report.

Washington's Top 10 Commodities Let's plow through some of Washington state's top producing commodities, based on information from the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

Trending Now: