Californians Moving To Washington State Are In For A Shock
10 Huge Differences Between Living In California and Washington State
Poor Californians, they sure do get a bad rap. It seems like no state in the union wants Californians moving to their states.
I've seen a ton of articles recently about people saying "Please don't move here" but I see it a different way.
What Should Californians Know Before They Move To Washington State
I've lived in both states myself and yes there are some differences between the two states that I'm sure all Californians should know before they move to the Emerald State.
As they say, sometimes the grass is greener on the other side, and sometimes it's just dirt.
Here are 10 big differences that'll culture shock a Californian if they move to Washington State.
Californians Moving to Washington State Are In for a Rude Awakening
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
There you go, 10 huge differences between California and Washington State. Californians get a bad rap but as you can see, if you move to Washington State, just realize you'll be discovering a diverse and fun state with lots to offer a Californian transplant.
A lot of Californians move to Washington
This is a cool fact I found out recently - of all the 49 other states, California is the state that sends us the most transplants! In 2022, over 20% of our new residents from out-of-state came from California. I guess that says a lot about how much our West Coast vibes match.
So if you are from California, give us a chance - we're more welcoming than we let on! Check out the lists below for some ideas on where you can move.
LOOK: Best Counties To Live in Washington
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Best Counties To Retire to in Washington
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Washington